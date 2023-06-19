There were heat advisories in effect on Saturday, but that didn’t keep the crowd away from Baytown’s Juneteenth celebration at Bicentennial Park. 

IMG_5208-slim-close.jpg

Slim Thug

Both sides of Market Street were lined with vendors selling food – from crawfish to tacos – and those selling frozen treats were very busy doing their part to cool off the huge crowd. Music fans could also purchase items ranging from bling for your Crocs to jewelry, toys, etc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.