There were heat advisories in effect on Saturday, but that didn’t keep the crowd away from Baytown’s Juneteenth celebration at Bicentennial Park.
Both sides of Market Street were lined with vendors selling food – from crawfish to tacos – and those selling frozen treats were very busy doing their part to cool off the huge crowd. Music fans could also purchase items ranging from bling for your Crocs to jewelry, toys, etc.
The kid’s area, with several bouncy houses and games, was the perfect way to keep the little ones busy. The other guests took up residence in the park with their blankets and lawn chairs – many with umbrellas for much needed relief from the blazing sun.
Spectators joyfully listened and danced to a variety of musical acts. The entertainment started with Zydeco music from Curtis Poullard, followed by Baytown’s Brandi Holmes with her soulful R&B stylings. Then, stirring renditions of the National Anthem and the Negro National Anthem were sang.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo and some members of city council came on stage to thank all those who helped coordinate the event, which according to a poll the mayor read, was the biggest free, unticketed event for a Juneteenth celebration in the entire state of Texas.
Baytown Police estimated that this year’s gathering was between 25,000 and 30,000 strong.
“When I look out at you all, I see a lot of beautiful people and I feel your essence,” said Capetillo before wishing everyone a happy Juneteenth and safe travels home.
Those on stage, including Juneteenth committee members, then threw out beach balls and T-shirts to the growing crowd.
Up next in the lineup were rap artists Chalie Boy, Big Pokey, Lil Keke and the headliner Slim Thug.
