'Ready to Reign' Public Safety Softball tourney set Saturday Jun 23, 2023 4 hrs ago

Who will reign this summer as Baytown Police Department faces off the Baytown Fire Department in a softball tournament?Come cheer on your favorite public safety personnel as four teams face off against each other.Wear blue or red to support the team you want to win and join in on the fun, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5117 North Main St., Baytown, Texas 77521 at Field #6.
