BFD

Baytown Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish a train fire in a rail yard near the Grand Parkway. They put out the fire and no one was injured. 

 

 Photo courtesy of the Baytown Fire Department

The Baytown Fire Department firefighters had their skills put to the test when they had to extinguish a train fire over the weekend. 

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the firefighters were dispatched to the train fire in a rail yard south of the East Grand Parkway. 

