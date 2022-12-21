Sterling's Bryson Elmore

Baytown Sterling’s Bryson Elmore soars above Lee defenders to fire a shot at the goal in Tuesday night’s District 17-5A opening game at Sterling’s Winnie Brown Gym.

 

 Sun photo by Mark Kramer

After a slow start, the Sterling boys basketball team came back with a blazing shooting attack at as the Rangers overpowered cross-town rival Baytown Lee 71-46 in the District 17-5A opener at the Winnie Brown Gymnasium.

The Rangers (1-0 and 9-8 overall) went on an eight-point run in the final three minutes of the opening period and would never relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Lee suffered offensively, failing to convert on numerous scoring opportunities.

