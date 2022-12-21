After a slow start, the Sterling boys basketball team came back with a blazing shooting attack at as the Rangers overpowered cross-town rival Baytown Lee 71-46 in the District 17-5A opener at the Winnie Brown Gymnasium.
The Rangers (1-0 and 9-8 overall) went on an eight-point run in the final three minutes of the opening period and would never relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Lee suffered offensively, failing to convert on numerous scoring opportunities.
“Things started rough, but our shooters finally got hot in the second period,” Sterling head coach Johnny Daniels Sr. said. “Once they had that confidence, we were able to control the tempo of the game.”
Sterling enjoyed a 15-6 lead to start the second period, but the Ganders (0-1 and 8-6) attempted to come back with a three-pointer by Mason Compton and key buckets by Steven Kubin to pull within three at 16-13. That’s as close as Lee would get, as the Rangers’ leading scorer Jakob Hernandez (17 points) hit several shots in a three-minute span to give Sterling a 27-17 lead at halftime.
“We did not come to play and we were just not in sync,” Lee head coach Chance LaFour said. “Our shooting was off and we just made too many mistakes that we could not overcome. Hopefully, our team can take this time off during the holidays to rest and come back recharged.”
Sterling’s Deshawn Broussard, who scored 12 points for the Rangers, paced the scoring in the third period with two baskets in the third period to extend their lead to 44-22. Moments later, his two free-throws gave the Rangers their largest lead of the game at 51-25 just before the start of the fourth period.
Hernandez and Dre Charlot (11 points) continued to drain multiple baskets in the final period and seal the 25-point victory.
The next action for both teams will be on Dec. 28 with Sterling playing in the Franklin Tournament and Lee facing Iowa Colony in the Lee College Classic at 8:30 a.m. at the Lee High School gymnasium.
