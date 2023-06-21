Ranger baseball duo inks college commitments By Nathan Thigpen, Special to The Sun Jun 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ross S. Sterling’s baseball season got off to a hot start. The Rangers played a tough non-district schedule, which saw them pick up wins versus some of the top teams in the area. Sterling put itself in position to make the playoffs after sweeping Goose Creek Memorial. However, the Rangers finished just outside of a postseason when district play ended.Two players that Coach Dustan Greer relied on heavily this year were Clayten Mixon and Luis Fuenmayor.Mixon, was a standout two-way player as he pitched and played first base. He will be heading to Brenham to play for the Blinn College Buccaneers.“They have one of the best JUCO coaching staffs on the country and the campus is really nice.” Mixon said.Mixon credits his coaches for pushing him to be his best throughout his career, helping him get to where he is today.Fuenmayor, who played catcher for the Rangers, signed his letter of intent to baseball and continue his education at Cisco Junior College, located between Abilene and Fort Worth. “I believe Cisco is a place where I can develop as a player, and hopefully move on to the next level,” he said.Fuenmayor shared his philosophy of what it takes to be a successful baseball player.“I always set small goals for myself every day and that leads to me achieving bigger goals,” he said. I just try to be better than I was yesterday. I believe I am my own competition."Both Mixon and Fuenmayor noted that sweeping GCM in two very intense games, to keep their playoff hopes alive, will be their lasting memory from their senior year at RSS. 