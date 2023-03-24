Raelynn

Baytown native, and two-time ACM “New Female Vocalist” nominee, RaeLynn, will be performing at Texas City’s Lago Mar Lagoon on April 15. A Night of Country Music, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m., will also feature Craig Campbell, the talented singer-songwriter behind hits like “Outskirts of Heaven” and “Fish”.

RaeLynn, known for her hit songs “God Made Girls” and “Love Triangle,” has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics. 

