Baytown native, and two-time ACM “New Female Vocalist” nominee, RaeLynn, will be performing at Texas City’s Lago Mar Lagoon on April 15. A Night of Country Music, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m., will also feature Craig Campbell, the talented singer-songwriter behind hits like “Outskirts of Heaven” and “Fish”.
RaeLynn, known for her hit songs “God Made Girls” and “Love Triangle,” has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics.
She has had many exciting ventures recently, including her new single and music video, “Broken One,” a sequel to “Love Triangle” off her “Wildhorse” album. She recently released “It’s Happening Right Here,” the companion song and music video to the documentary about child sex trafficking. The single, “Keep Up” from her “Baytown” EP is featured on season 2 of the popular Netflix series, Ginny and Georgia. She has also garnered more than 750,000 streams for her single, “Raisin’ Me a Country Girl.” Stay tuned for her new album, “Funny Girl” releasing in August 2023.
Her 2021 independently-released full-length album “Baytown” has earned over 100 million global streams and is the full expansion of her 2020 EP of the same name, which scored high-praise in a variety of mediums.
RaeLynn has both gold and platinum singles to her name and 2.5 million followers across her engaging online platforms. Past touring includes Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free tour and she has previously shared the stage with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.
Her star continues to rise after becoming the first country face to represent the global beauty brand Too Faced and she made her acting debut in the Hallmark Channel’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.”
Campbell has been making waves in the country music scene with his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics. He has been praised for his powerful live performances and has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music. Tickets are available now at lagomarlive.bammtickets.com
Lago Mar Lagoon, the largest crystal clear lagoon in Texas and the area’s hottest open-air, waterfront getaway is located at 12600 Crystal View Blvd in Texas City.
