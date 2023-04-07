RaeLynn, Baytown’s hometown country singer, might have hit the big time, but she keeps her heart close to home.
RaeLynn will be performing not far from Baytown at 6 p.m. at the Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill in Texas City, April 15. She is appearing with country music singer Craig Campbell.
RaeLynn began to make a name for herself when she auditioned to be on “The Voice” in the show’s second season, where she finished third. Since then, she has released the studio album “Wildhorse,” which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. country music chart in 2017. She has been nominated for Academy of Country Music and CMT Music Awards and collaborated with songwriters, such as Natalie Hemby, Jon Randall and John Wiggins. She also had a Top 10 hit with “God Made Girls.” In 2021, she released a second studio album titled “Baytown,” named after her hometown.
One of RaeLynn’s inspirations comes from the Celebration of Life Church in Baytown she attended and where her mother, Pastor Callie Gray, helps to minister.
“There’s a good spirit there,” RaeLynn said.
RaeLynn spoke about how her Baytown roots have inspired her music.
“I went to a few schools. We moved around Baytown, so I went to Crockett, Lama and Horace Mann. And then I ended up going to Mont Belvieu for homeschooling,” she said. “But I grew up there and was really big into our family church. Most of my family lives in Baytown, Mont Belvieu or that area and my mom was raised in Baytown.”
RaeLynn said Baytown is still home to her.
“I’ve definitely seen it change over last 10 years,” she said. “It’s gotten a hell of a lot bigger and looks a lot different. But one thing that I love about Baytown is the blue collar worker. There’s hard working people that live there. It’s a big-small town.”
RaeLynn said she is aware of the growth in Baytown, and some of the construction related to that, including the San Jacinto Marketplace, which is replacing the old San Jacinto Mall.
“I got a little sad about that. My dad called me and said ‘San Jacinto Mall is gone.’ And I said, ‘No, that is where I got my first highlight,’” RaeLynn said.
“Back in the day it was popping. To see the fact that everybody’s wanting to grow the city, or wanting to put something substantial there, it’s really, really cool.”
RaeLynn said there are many aspects of growing up in Baytown that led to her becoming a singing star.
“The biggest thing that I learned growing up in Baytown is just to be, and this might sound cliché, but to be unapologetically myself,” Raelynn said.
“I’ve had really good friends in Baytown. I found my love for country music there. And all of my family’s there.
“The person that I am today is because of the town that I was raised in. And the people that were around me and my family that was around me. So, when I when I think about that project, and all the music that I was creating at that time, you know that fabric of being of listening to all kinds of genres, like I listen to country music, but I would also listen to rap and hip hop and pop and all those things and I just had such a wide variety of musical love, but then also experiences that I’ve been through and all that. I mean, it was so funny, I was like, I don’t know how to describe this and other than Baytown.”
RaeLynn said when she would write songs, she would come up with something and say, “That’s my Baytown coming out.”
“That is what sets me apart is where I’m from, and the fact that nobody can take your own story because it was written perfectly for me,” she said. “And a part of that story is growing up in church and growing up with my family around me and growing up in a town where everybody was a hard worker and I had really good people around me. So that’s definitely it.”
RaeLynn said she is excited about her upcoming concert in Texas City.
“First of all, any place that’s close to home I want to do but being one of the first places that has a floating stage, I was like, how are people going to come see us? Do they have to be on a tube or they have to be on a boat? I was like, what’s the hell are they going to do, but I think it’d be really fun experience,” she said.
Raelynn’s church background has given her a “ton” of inspiration to sing tunes that come from the heart. One example is her song, “Small Town Prayer.”
“I remember driving and I was headed to my sister’s house in Baytown. And I was driving by myself,” RaeLynn recounted. “I was visiting for like a week and I saw a woman on her front porch. And she had her Bible on her lap and she was smoking a cigarette. I remember just seeing her and thinking, wow, like, all of our prayers means something to God. I feel like there’s nothing that hits home more than a small town prayer. I think like a kid wanting to make it on his team, or a girl wanting this one guy to ask her to prom. Just like all those things that seems so little to us are so big to God. And then I got that idea when I was home but Jesus is a part of my story. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without the talent He gave me.”
RaeLynn said says she likes to have fun here and there, but she says she is assured of who provided her the talent to sing.
“I know that God has given me this platform and I don’t take it lightly,” she said. “And also, too, He’s a part of my every day. So that definitely has been weaved into my music as well.”
Next for RaeLynn is a new album set to come out this fall. She said the birth of her daughter, Daisy, has given her some new inspiration for the album.
“Since ‘Baytown,’ I’ve become a mom, and so my perspective on life has changed a lot,” she said. “And, I’ve written a lot of songs about her, but also just about the journey of motherhood. When you become a parent, it grows you up a lot, and the things that really matter are put in place. And for me, one of those things is just the way that I raised her and being her rock that she can stand on and all those things. So, I’m really excited to be able to connect with more of parents in this next record. I mean, obviously, I’m going have the fun songs as I always do, but also having those vulnerabilities is going to be cool.”
To purchase tickets online for RaeLynn’s concert on April 15, visit https://lagomarlive.bammtickets.com/?action=buyfordatetime&eventID=365518.
