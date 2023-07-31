Baytown tracksters enjoy impressive showing at State Meet
The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Youth Summer Track Program made its mark at the Texas Amateur Athletic Summer Games in Brownsville over the weekend.
The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Youth Summer Track Program made its mark at the Texas Amateur Athletic Summer Games in Brownsville over the weekend.
Baytown had 18 athletes who traveled and competed at the state track meet, including two individuals and a girls relay team that finished in the top four spots.
Runners that finished as finalists from Baytown were Makayla Baptiste 16U – 300 Meter Hurdles (third place in state), David Washington 12U – 400 Meter Dash (fourth place in state) and Lynn Davis, Khloe Gilbert, Isabella Rosas, Emily Eufracia 12U – 4x400 meter relay (third place in state)
“Despite the hot temperatures and long drive, these athletes came out to compete,” said Lauren Siple, City of Baytown athletic programs coordinator. “As they arrived and prepared to put their spikes on, you could feel the nerves radiating off of the athletes. As the coaches and parents reassured the athletes that they were ready to compete, the confidence and ‘don’t quit’ mentality from the athletes was a reminder of just how special this event and moment was.”
The entire Baytown team that competed at the TAAF State Meet were:
• Stella Outland,14U shot put
• Arnulfo Martinez, 12U 800 meter dash, 4x400 relay
• Braxton Mooney 12U 80m hurdles
• Santiago Esparza 6U 100 meter dash
• David Washington 12U 4x400 relay, 400 meter dash
• Emily Eufracia 12U 4x400 meter relay
• Lynn Davis 12U 4x400 Meter relay
• Isabella Rosas 12U 4x400 meter relay
• Khloe Gilbert 12U 4x400 meter relay
• Jaden Doucet 12U 4x400 meter relay
• Leo Semien 12U 4x400 meter relay
• Ronan Howard 12U 1600 meter
• Abraham Lopez 16U 3200 meter
• Jamani James 14U 100 meter hurdles
• Makayla Baptiste 16U 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter dash
• Kevin Davis Jr. 14U 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles
• Taylor Mooney 16U 110 meter hurdles, 300 hurdles
• Nicholas Mendoza 16U 200M dash
“So many athletes continuously pushed themselves to new personal records throughout this season,” Siple said. “We want to thank all of the coaches and parents for their time and dedication to another successful season.”
