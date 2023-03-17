Since 1999, the Promise Center has been helping kids find a path to a better life through several after-school programs.
But after residing at 2609-A Market St. for about 10 years, the rent is increasing, and they need to find a new home.
Valerie Adame, the Center’s treasurer, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Baytown, said the organization has a legal name – Our Promise for West Baytown, Inc, The Fred Aguilar Center and started as a chapter of the America’s Promise Centers that Gen. Colin Powell created.
Robert Houk, an engineer at ExxonMobil, founded the Center in 1999.
Adame said through Houk’s church he found out their youth needed assistance with their homework since their parents were always working or they only spoke Spanish and could not understand the homework.
“He formed a collaboration with Bethel Bautista Baptist Church in West Baytown and started using their second-floor classrooms to facilitate volunteers helping students do homework,” Adame said.
Adame joined the organization as a volunteer.
The second floor of the Baptist church housed the Center for years, Adame said.
“At that time, we were doing elementary, junior high, and high school, and we had about 130 kids there three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said.
Adame said there were many success stories throughout the years. One was Juan Sanchez, who, with his brother, Jose, run Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More on Market Street.
Adame said the Center was looking for a caterer for a dinner the Center was putting on and went to the new barbecue place.
“I wanted them to support local mom-and-pop business and provide barbecue for our dinner and talked to a guy there, and he said he was 27 and had kids of his own,” Adame said. “He said he was a Promise Center kid. What really touched my heart was he said the week his parents found out about us, they told him to start coming there. He was being courted by the gangs in the neighborhood. But he said without a doubt, his involvement at the Promise Center and the mentorship from the adults there completely changed his life.”
Juan Sanchez said he was 12 years old when he began to go to the Promise Center, which was housed in the church at the time. He became heavily involved in the boxing program, taught by a man he called a mentor, Joe Martinez.
“Little by little, I got to the sparring stage and started sparring with other people. My love for boxing was there. It was something I cannot explain. It was just the passion for boxing I had to this day,” Juan Sanchez said. “Just going there and staying off the streets, it really changed my mind. It gave me a lot of self-respect for me and everyone. The good thing about boxing is that it teaches you respect.”
Juan Sanchez said after a couple of years, he began to attend Lopez Boxing at 108 W. Defee Ave., where he was taught by another mentor, Juan Lopez.
Juan Sanchez started competing and became a Golden Gloves Champion around 2008.
“I got to the point where I started sparring with professionals and my goal was to go professional at the end of the day,” Juan Sanchez said.
But Juan Sanchez said he had to help out his parents and put his boxing career on hold. Eventually, he and his brother began competitive cooking, and that led to them opening Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More. But he says it all started when he began going to the Promise Center.
“It is important to have,” he said. “At an older age, I had to step up and help my parents. My parents worked their butts off to provide the best for us. But at the end of the day, after school, I did not have my dad there to play with me. He was at work. So, it was either hang around with the troublemakers or go to the Promise Center.”
Juan Sanchez said he worked out so hard with boxing that by the time he got home, he did not want to do anything else but take a shower and go to sleep.
“So, the boxing program had a big impact on my life,” he said. “If you can overcome the boxing and put in all of the work, you will succeed in life. Look at me and my brother. We now run a family business, and we are proud of it. If you plant a seed, and you will never know what it will grow into.”
Adame said they are looking for either an empty building or a large house.
“We are trying to stay in the older parts of Baytown,” she said. “We have a lot of families without good transportation and kids have to walk to us.”
Adame said they see this as God’s way of moving them into something better.
The Center is offering a lot of new programs for free, including internet access, a leadership camp for high school students, a two-week kids camp for 40 to 50 youth ages five through 12, its annual health fair, school supply/backpack giveaways, free Baytown Comicon each August at Goose Creek Memorial High School, computer/smartphone literacy, financial literacy, the Seeds of Promise Growing Food classes and community garden, exercise and wellness, and family-friendly festivals, movie nights and garage sales.
The Center is always seeking donations as well. If you want to help the Center find a new home, or donate, contact Adame at 281-424-1501 or email baytownourpromise@gmail.com.
Big Pappa’s is open for breakfast from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Barbecue is served afterward from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. They also offer catering services. To order, call 281-683-7114. You can also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083217067736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.