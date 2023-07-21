Jan Wheeler, executive director of Project Joy and Hope, presented information to the Baytown Rotary Club this past Wednesday about their ongoing work and the organization’s Pediatric Palliative Care Center.
Wheeler shared a personal experience to show Rotarians why she does what she does. Her daughter, Valerie, was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer. For the next 28 months, she and her family lived through the experience of getting treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital. In addition, they went back and forth to their Pasadena home.
Valerie relapsed after a year of treatment and six months of remission. The next few days, they had some decisions to make as to whether or not they would continue with the treatment that would only prolong her life or decide to spend the next few days outside of the hospital having an enjoyable time together, traveling and enjoying life.
Valerie decided to enjoy her life with her family. She died in 1999, and before she did, she asked Wheeler, “Mama, what are you going to do when I’m not here?”
Wheeler responded, “For a few minutes, it’s going to seem just like that, and I’ll be with you, but for me, it’s going to be longer. And so, I hope we can help more children like you and your family. And this is the result,” Wheeler said.
It was simply a miracle.
Project Joy and Hope was founded in 2000 and, over time, has built the first pediatric palliative care center in the country.
The PJH Pediatric Palliative Care Center is a modern, non-government-funded facility at 3207 Tulip St., Pasadena. In the greater Houston area and beyond, the program aims to raise community awareness, provide education and offer supportive care programs for children and their families with special healthcare needs.
Here, it provides family-centered care that addresses the financial, emotional and practical struggles of families with seriously ill children or special healthcare needs. This palliative care is more than just a service, but a place of comfort.
“We don’t provide medical treatment, but we promote comfort care for families going through these experiences in several ways, so we’re able to support these families,” Wheeler said.
Every family has a child with special healthcare needs. This child is being treated for cancer or leukemia, is waiting for ,or recovering from, a transplant or is also getting treatment from hospice.
“I just know that God calls us to be His hands and feet,” Wheeler said. “And it has been such a privilege to serve these children now for all these many years from all over the world.”
Families and patients usually stay around six weeks to two months, providing many services to fulfill their families and patients’ experiences. Services include the Tulip Project Hope Housing Program, SibShop and the HOPE Scholarship Program. For more information about their programs, go to https://joyandhope.org/programs/.
“We have a variety of programs designed to help them, so we don’t give families just a roof over their heads and a key to a place to be,” Wheeler said.
The Tulip Project is a family-friendly residential campus designed to support seriously ill children and their families. The project has 12 fully furnished, three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with utilities paid.
It is designed to assist families with children waiting for or recovering from transplants, requiring care at the nearby Texas Medical Center or requiring palliative care.
Its programs and services provide a tranquil haven for up to 72 children and adults.
SibShop is an opportunity for brothers and sisters of children with special health and developmental needs to obtain peer support and education.
The program is facilitated by a Trained Adult Sibling Facilitator for children 8 through 13 years of age who have a brother or sister with a disability. The goal of this program is to assist siblings of children with disabilities in understanding what’s going on and how to help meet their needs, which can often be lifelong and evolving.
“We have a lot of opportunities for siblings, so there are sometimes unnoticed children in the family,” Wheeler said. “We want to make their siblings feel special.”
They take these children to places where their parents don’t have time to take them, can’t afford to take them or don’t have the opportunity. This is because they may have a child with such significant needs that it’s not possible.
It offers college scholarships through Hope Scholarships to children who’ve experienced parental or sibling deaths.
They must have served their community despite adversity. As a result, they have to write three papers. A paper about how they contributed to their community, one about the loss of their parents or siblings, and one about their future goals.
“My daughter never got to graduate from high school, but since we founded our organization, we have donated over a million dollars to children in the greater Houston community,” Wheeler said. “And we always encourage Baytown students to apply.”
With Rotary being all about international support, it too reaches out internationally. It has a child from Uganda whose brother suffers from sickle cell, as she was a donor for his transplant. During her brother’s and mother’s hospitalizations, her mother worried about who would take care of her.
Volunteer families have taken Hannah into their homes for the summer and are caring for her while mom helps her son recover in the hospital.
“God is so good,” Wheeler said about volunteer help for this little girl. “He always provides what we need.”
There are four full-time staff members and around 600 volunteers who come to help families in need and grant wishes to those patients who are disabled.
Ways you can help Project Joy and Hope:
• Pray
• Volunteer
• Become a power partner for $24.
• Make connections
• Like them on Facebook
• Participate in special events throughout the year.
Participating in events such as the 24th Annual Golf Classic and the Project Joy and Hope Gala helps raise funds for this organization. This is done through sponsorships and donations from volunteers and people from all over the world. For information about these events, go to https://joyandhope.org/events/.
Its gala supports 60% of their budget. And those who donate in memory instead of sending flowers to an event will contribute to the organization.
“It’s mainly just people who want to invest in something that’s not a national organization,” Wheeler said. “That’s grassroots, where you know that the support gets to the folks who are in need.”
For more information about Project Joy and Hope, contact Jan Wheeler at her office number of 713-944-6569; email her at jan@joyandhope.org; go to https://joyandhope.org/; and follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/joyandhope/.
