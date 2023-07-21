Project Joy & Hope

Jan Wheeler, Ed. D., Executive Director of Project Joy & Hope of Pasadena, spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently about her palliative care non-profit, established to support medically fragile children and their families. She founded the organization to honor her late daughter, Valerie.  

 Photo by Carol Skewes

Jan Wheeler, executive director of Project Joy and Hope, presented information to the Baytown Rotary Club this past Wednesday about their ongoing work and the organization’s Pediatric Palliative Care Center.

Wheeler shared a personal experience to show Rotarians why she does what she does. Her daughter, Valerie, was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer. For the next 28 months, she and her family lived through the experience of getting treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital. In addition, they went back and forth to their Pasadena home.

