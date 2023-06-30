Many people are eager for Independence Day celebrations. There is much to be excited about, as festivities often begin in the afternoon with barbecues and pool parties and commence at night with fireworks shows that light up the night sky.
Still, not everyone enjoys the extra noise and busy nature of July 4th parties, particularly furry members of the family.
Animal control services often report an increase in lost animals between July 4 and July 6. That’s because the excitement of the holiday puts pets out of their comfort zones.
While pet owners may not need to cancel their July 4th plans, they should take heed of the many ways to keep their pets safe during the festivities in surrounding neighborhoods in Baytown.
Check with the vet
Many pets are prone to anxiety from loud noises, such as thunderstorms and fireworks, and lots of commotion — something that occurs in spades come July 4th. Some veterinarians recommend a small course of anti-anxiety medication or a sedative to help pets cope with the stimuli.
Create a quiet space
Allow pets to ride out the day in their comfortable, quiet and cozy retreats. If necessary, create a space in an interior room. Cover the pet crate with a blanket and offer favorite toys or bedding to create a soothing environment.
Place notes on doors and gates
While it’s best to keep pets in a locked room away from the fray, some pets like to socialize with guests and are not bothered by noises. However, alert guests with notes posted on doors and fence gates to check to make sure pets are not trying to escape behind them. All doors should be closed firmly when entering or exiting.
Pick up debris
Firework debris can rain down on properties even if you were not shooting off the fireworks. Curious pets may pick it up or eat it, which runs the risk of an upset stomach or even an intestinal blockage. Check your yard before letting pets out to play.
