Posey

Chambers County Jail Captain Todd Harris, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, Marquis Posey. Posey was escorted to jail to await sentencing.

 Photo by Chris Cody

A jury of three women and eight men unanimously found Marquis D. Posey, 40,  guilty of felony murder for killing 39-year-old Kristina Dawn Payne. 

Payne was shot August 24, 2020, in the driveway of Posey’s home in the 10500 block of Devonwood Drive in Baytown. Payne died two days later from  a bullet that traveled from her left eye through her skull and brain and exited just above and to the left of her right eye.

