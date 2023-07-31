A jury of three women and eight men unanimously found Marquis D. Posey, 40, guilty of felony murder for killing 39-year-old Kristina Dawn Payne.
Payne was shot August 24, 2020, in the driveway of Posey’s home in the 10500 block of Devonwood Drive in Baytown. Payne died two days later from a bullet that traveled from her left eye through her skull and brain and exited just above and to the left of her right eye.
The jury requested, and Judge Chap B. Cain III pronounced, a 60-year sentence for Posey. Under the Texas Penal Code, Posey will be eligible for parole after 30 years if he meets certain conditions.
Cain III presided over the week-long trial in the 253rd District Court in Anahuac, Chambers County. The prosecution team was led by District Attorney Cheryl Swope Henry, with Eric Carcerano as the second chair. Allen Tanner and Paul Doyle of Houston represented Posey.
After the five-day trial, Kristina’s father, Don Payne, said, “We have waited three years, and finally, we have justice.”
The prosecution presented video evidence taken from a neighbor’s security camera of Posey exiting his garage with his 40.-caliber Ruger automatic pistol in the waistband of his pants. Twenty-two seconds later, Payne, who was standing in the driveway, was lying on the concrete, shot in the head.
Posey was arrested by the Baytown Police Department at the shooting scene on August 24, interrogated through the night, and then transported to the Chambers County jail in Anahuac, where he remained for 73 days awaiting his $400,000 bond.
Posey did not have an explanation or answer for why he shot the mother of his five-year-old son. Neighbors who came out of their homes to the scene testified that Posey was “wailing and crying with his hands to his head.” In the confusion, some neighbors said, “that woman shot herself.” No one saw what happened except on the security camera footage from a neighbor.
In the interrogation conducted at the Baytown Police Department sometime after midnight on the night of the shooting by Sgt. Jessica Cervantes and Sgt. Melvin Lloyd, Posey waived his right to have an attorney present. An interrogation video shows an adversarial man who chose his words carefully and never asked how Payne was doing or if she was alive. Posey responded to most questions, saying, “I don’t know how it happened. It’s my fault. I know better.”
Prosecutors said even though all video footage clearly shows Posey to be distraught and highly emotional, he had the presence of mind at the shooting to clear the gun chamber and put the unspent round in his pocket before anyone arrived on the scene. Baytown police officers found the round when it fell out of his pocket in the patrol car when he was transported to the police station.
The defense did not call any witnesses or offer any evidence. During the punishment phase after the guilty verdict of felony murder, the defense called witnesses who testified to Posey’s character and demeanor. Witnesses ranged from current co-workers to childhood friends and family to the defendant’s mother.
The 6-foot, 6-inch Posey, who spent most of his time writing notes during the trial, was described as intelligent with a degree from McNeese University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Former co-workers called him a good worker and supervisor at the Valero plant in Port Arthur, where he worked until his arrest.
Payne was shown to be a beautiful woman with her own audio/video podcast and aspired to be a broadcaster for ESPN. Speculation is that they argued over where their son should be during the then-soon-to-arrive Hurricane Harvey.
In the two days prosecution presented their case against Posey, they brought evidence from Baytown Police Department, Crime Scene Investigator John Lundford, Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Houston, Lt. Blaine Cooper with the Baytown Fire Department, Forensic Scientist from TX Lab, Merrill O. Hines III, MD Pathologist, Det. Cameron Berch Baytown Digital Forensics Investigations, and Capt. Todd Harris, Chambers County Jail Administrator.
