Police are investigating an incident where three teens were shot at a house party in Baytown, and another one was trampled after an unidentified assailant began shooting. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted in a Tweet that at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, gunfire erupted at a teen house party in the 4300 block of Firebrush Lane. An estimated 100 to 200 people were in attendance, Gonzalez said.
Two teens were taken to a hospital by ambulance. One, a 19-year-old, was listed as critical and the other teen, 18, was said to be in fair condition, according to the sheriff.
Two other wounded male teens were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Gonzalez stated. Of those two, one was a 15-year-old that was shot but said to be in fair condition, Gonzalez stated in his Tweet. The other teen, a 16-year-old, was trampled on as he ran from the shooting, Gonzalez said. In addition, Gonzalez said there were other reports of teens falling and being trampled on as they scattered due to the gunfire.
The suspect(s) fled the scene, Gonzalez stated.
“We are aware of possible videos of the party already circulating on social media,” Gonzalez said in his Tweet.
A video purportedly taken at the house party was given to The Baytown Sun by a parent of a teen they said was at the party but wished to remain anonymous. The video shows a bunch of teens in a house starting to run in one direction, along with some screams. About 12 to 15 shots are heard in the background, but no shooter is seen. It also appears the one that took the video hides behind some furniture while a female voice is heard saying, “Get outside!”
The parent said his daughter hid in a bathroom when the shooting began and contacted him, prompting him to go to the house and retrieve his daughter.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
