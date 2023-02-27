Police are investigating an incident where three teens were shot at a house party in Baytown, and another one was trampled after an unidentified assailant began shooting.  Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted in a Tweet that at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, gunfire erupted at a teen house party in the 4300 block of Firebrush Lane. An estimated 100 to 200 people were in attendance, Gonzalez said.

Two teens were taken to a hospital by ambulance. One, a 19-year-old, was listed as critical and the other teen, 18, was said to be in fair condition, according to the sheriff. 

