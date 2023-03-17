Police seek person of interest in deadly motel shooting By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baytown police are seeking a person of interest they say is possibly connected to a deadly motel shooting. Police have identified Demarcuse L. Jackson Sr., 36, of Baytown, as a person of interest in the case. Demarcuse Laron Jackson, Sr. Baytown Police Department “If you have seen Demarcuse or know of his whereabouts, please contact us. Any information helps,” Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Baytown police officers went to a motel in the 3400 block of North Alexander about a shooting, Fernandez said. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 56-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old woman who appeared to have a non-threatening gunshot wound, according to Fernandez. The woman was taken to a Houston hospital by Baytown EMS. The names of the victims have not been released as of Friday. “This case is under investigation,” Fernandez said. “Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available for release.”Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Baytown PoliceDepartment at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can call or fill out an online form – all anonymously. You will be given a unique code. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play. 