A man was taken for mental health evaluation and assistance after a standoff that started about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Home Depot store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
According to Baytown police, the man was in emotional distress and had a gun pointed to his own head when officers arrived.
Officers, including crisis negotiators, were able to de-escalate the situation and get the man into custody for transfer to mental health care after being checked by Baytown EMS. The SWAT team also responded.
Police Chief John Stringer said, “Baytown police officers responded to a tense and difficult situation involving an armed man. The man was believed to be in a mental health crisis and suicidal. Officers and supervisors made every effort to protect citizens, themselves and the man who was in distress.
“Our patrol officers and their supervisors performed very well, exercising compassion and using the extensive de-escalation and crisis intervention training all Baytown officers receive, while maintaining everyone’s safety.”
Improving police response to mental health crises has been a top priority for Baytown’s Citizen Police Advisory Committee, which was created in response to the shooting death of a mentally ill woman in 2019 during an attempted arrest that turned violent.
All Texas police officers are required to have training in dealing with persons in mental health crisis.
In addition to that, BPD created a mental health unit headed by Lt. Steve Dorris. The members of the team are spread across different shifts and provide mental health response in addition to regular duties. They received advanced training in mental health response.
Creation of the unit started in spring of 2021 and it formally began working Nov. 17 of that year.
Members of the unit and crisis negotiators carry iPads that are directly linked to mental health clinicians with the Harris County Hospital District and are available 24 hours a day to officers responding to mental health crises. BPD was the second department in the county to use the program, which was developed by the Sheriff’s Office and the hospital district.
In an update to the advisory committee in October, Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden said police were responding to mental health calls at an average of just over one a day, with about half of those resulting in an emergency detention order for the person to receive mental health evaluation.
After Wednesday’s incident, Stringer also reminded the community of the recently initiated 988 crisis line, a nationwide crisis number for persons who are in mental health crisis or considering suicide. It provides a connection to a trained counselor. It is free and can also be reached by text.
