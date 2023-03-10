Runaway sought
Police are looking for a 13-year-old runaway girl.
The runaway is 13-year-old Kailei Rhodes of Baytown. She was last seen at about 11 p.m. March 3 around the 300 block of Travis Street. She was wearing black leggings with a tear on the left knee, a white midriff tank top, a navy-blue plaid shirt jacket, and possibly a white hoodie, according to police.
Rhodes is described as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with long black hair that is naturally blonde, slim build, fair complexion, a heart tattoo on left hand between thumb and index finger, has scars on her left wrist, and a piercing on the left side of the nose.
Contact police at 281-422-8371 if you see or know anything about Rhode’s disappearance.
A runaway teen was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Bud Lane. Police said the teen was 15-year-old Breanna Tubbs of Baytown. She is described as a white female, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds, with dyed black hair, fair complexion, blue eyes, and a piercing on the left side of her nose. In addition, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, white Nike air force shoes. Anyone with information on Tubbs should contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371.
Thefts
A wallet was stolen Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive.
Three women in their early 20s were reported to have stolen over $500 in merchandise Wednesday at a business in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
Police arrested a 49-year-old man Thursday in the 1700 block of I-10 after he was found to have a clone credit card he was using to buy gas.
Clothes worth $140 were stolen from a vehicle Thursday in the 400 block of 7th Street.
Some stolen property was recovered Thursday in the 1100 block of North 1st Street.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday for allegedly stealing $175 worth of artistic supplies from a store in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
Clothes worth $70 were stolen Thursday in the 10000 block of I-10.
Burglaries
A total of $1,200 in power tools and $200 in lawn equipment were stolen Thursday from a building in the 100 block of Park Street.
A vehicle was burglarized Thursday in the 2400 block of East James Street.
Several items were taken in a burglary that happened Thursday at a business in the 4200 block of North Main. Power tools, weapons, vehicle parts, lawn equipment and documents worth over a total of $4,200 were stolen in the incident. About $5,000 in ash was also stolen.
Deadly conduct
Police arrested a 32-year-old woman Thursday in the 4900 block of Interstate 10. Police said things started when two siblings began arguing. During the argument, the woman fired a shot into the air. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a Class A deadly conduct charge against the woman, and she was taken to jail without incident.
Police officer threatened
Two men were arrested Friday in the 5400 block of Louise Street. A 29-year-old man was charged with reckless driving, and a 23-year-old man was arrested for making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.
Aggressive panhandling
A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday at the Baytown Central Boulevard and Garth Road intersection for aggressive panhandling and public intoxication.
Assault
A 27-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in the 6900 block of North Main. Police said there was a physical altercation between known parties. A woman told police she was punched, hit in the head area with a wooden baseball bat and was held down to the ground by the man. Baytown EMS treated her injuries. The assailant was identified as Lesquel Fields of Baytown. Fields was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital to treat the injuries he received in the altercation. Police said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted an Aggravated Assault – Family Violence and Impeding Breath charge on Fields. He was taken into custody without incident.
A man told police he had a verbal altercation with a woman, who he called a friend, Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Fayle Avenue. He said the woman proceeded to hit him with an open and closed fist in the face. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was gone. A citation was sent to the woman, police said.
A woman told police she was in a physical altercation Thursday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive when a man punched her in the ear area. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault. He was taken to jail without incident, police said.
A woman told police that her husband became extremely angry and grabbed her by her chin and pushed her against the wall, causing the back of her head to strike it. The incident happened Thursday at the women’s home in the 4400 block of Garth Road. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted an assault charge on the husband and a to-be warrant was filed.
Failure to stop
Police took a failure to stop and give information report Wednesday in the 6500 block of North Highway 146 following a crash.
Weapon violation
A 24-year-old man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon Wednesday in the 10 block of South 8th Street.
A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop at Park Street and Memorial Drive for possessing a prohibited weapon.
Criminal mischief
A building was damaged in a criminal mischief incident Wednesday in the 6900 block of North Main.
DWI
A 65-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated Wednesday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive.
A 42-year-old man was arrested for DWI Wednesday in the 4000 block of Garth Road.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of Highway 146 for DWI.
Abandoned vehicle
A black 2007 Infinity M350 with the Texas license plate number RXD-0889 was found abandoned Thursday from the intersection of Harold lane and North Main Street after it was left on the roadway, police said.
Recovered vehicle
A Baytown detective assigned to the Special Investigations Division recovered a stolen U-Haul truck Thursday in the 1200 block of Missouri Street.
Drug possession
A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday for possessing 1.09 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive.
