Police beat

Stolen vehicles
A black truck was stolen Wednesday in the 2600 block of South State Highway 146.
A white, 2009 6-by-12-foot Haulmark cargo trailer with the Texas license plate number 57801C was stolen Thursday in the 1100 block of Barrymore Boulevard.
A 2022 GMC Sierra Denali with license plate number G0NEAGN was taken from a storage lot Thursday in the 5900 block of Bayway Drive
A vehicle was stolen from a storage lot Thursday in the 5900 block of Bayway.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported on Wednesday in the block of Interstate 10 at North Main Street. The fleeing vehicle was described as a black 2009 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with Texas temporary tag 079M3.
A hit-and-run was reported Thursday in the 6000 block of State Highway 146. The fleeing vehicle was described as a black Cadillac with the Texas license plate number RHC2268.
Aggravated Assault
A woman had a gun pointed at her by a known male Thursday, police said. He demanded her to leave the residence where he currently lives in the 600 block of Heather Lane.
Assaults
An assault was reported Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Main Street.
An assault family violence was reported on Wednesday in the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Lane.
An assault was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Robin Road.
An assault was reported Thursday in the 500 block of North Jones. Police said there was a physical altercation between siblings. Police issued both men a citation for assault family violence.
Thefts
A silver 2008, Cadillac CTS with the Texas license number KMY1337 was reported stolen on Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Main Street.
A woman was arrested for stealing $45 of consumable goods Wednesday at a department store in the 4900 block of I-10.
A total of $270 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 4500 block of Garth.
A total of $1,200 worth of garden equipment was stolen Thursday in the 1000 block of Pine Street.
Vehicle parts was reported stolen Thursday from the 6800 block of Bayway Drive.
Burglaries
A total of $600 worth of portable electronics were burglarized Thursday from a building in the 1600 block of Rollingbrook.
A total of $3,500 worth of jewelry was burglarized from a residents Thursday in the 3000 block of Illinois Street
DWI
The Traffic Management Team conducted a driving while intoxicated on Thursday near the 1900 block of Manor Drive.
Police arrested a driver for driving under the influence Thursday at the intersection of North Main Street and West Archer Road.
A man was arrested Friday for driving under the influence in the block of North Main Street at William Avenue.
A driver was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Rollingbrook Road.
