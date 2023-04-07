Motor Vehicle Theft
A white 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually with missing a tailgate with a Louisiana license plate was reported stolen on Thursday in the 4600 block of East Freeway.
A 2005 white Dodge 1500 pickup with the license TXLP GM0261 with a cattle guard bumper was stolen on Thursday in the 7200 block of Garth Road.
A black 2003 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition pickup truck was stolen on Thursday in the 400 block of East Lobit.
Burglary Building/Residence
On Thursday a total of $2,575 worth of items were burglarized in the 100 block South Alexander Drive.
Stolen Automobile
A white 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 with the license LP#: PLK427 was reported on Thursday in the 3700 block of Emmett Hutton Boulevard.
Theft
A theft of $800 worth of electronics were stolen on Thursday in the 4200 block of Decker Drive.
Lost/Found Property
A found property was reported on Thursday in the 1200 block of Memorial.
BMV/Theft from Motor Vehicle
A burglary of a motor vehicle occurred on Thursday in the 1200 block of Missouri Drive.
Possession Drug Paraphernalia /Equipment
3 men were arrested on Thursday for possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic offesnses, and minor in possession of electric smoking device in the 1600 block of Rollingbrook.
A Baytown resident was arrested on Thursday for drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 4200 block of West Baker.
Subject was arrested on Thursday for traffic violation and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Garth Road.
Drug/Narcotics Possession
A person was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated on the 3600 block of Lanier Drive.
Aggravated Assault
An injury to an elderly person was reported on Friday in the 1900 block of Sheridan.
Deceased Person
A person was reported deceased at Houston Methodist Baytown hospital on Friday in the 4400 block of Garth Road.
