Indecent exposure
Police arrested a man, Hugo Alberto Bejar Magallon, for indecent exposure Friday in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
Assault
A man told police he was confronted by another man Saturday in the 3000 block of North Alexander Drive and they pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police said no injuries were reported. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office referred the case for further investigation.
A woman told police she, her husband and her son were traveling north Saturday on North Alexander Drive when an unknown man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. The man was described as a younger Hispanic, about 20 to 25 years of age, with short black hair, a thin black mustache and a tattoo on the left side of his face outlining his left eye. He was also said to be wearing a black T-shirt. In addition, police said a woman was in the car’s passenger seat. The case is still open.
Thefts
About $3,000 worth of items were stolen Friday from a building in the 500 block of Bolster Street.
A total of $80 in fuel was stolen Friday from a store in the 1300 block of Garth Road.
A $400 firearm was stolen from a vehicle Friday in the 200 block of West Lobit Avenue.
A past theft report concerning $120 in stolen power tools was taken Saturday from the 2200 block of New Jersey Street.
Entertainment equipment worth $500 was stolen Sunday from a business in the 6900 block of North Main Street.
The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle Sunday in the 2800 block of West Baker Road.
A $200 smartphone was stolen Sunday in the 4600 block of Garth Road.
A set of car keys were stolen Sunday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
Stolen vehicle
A black 2018 Dodge Charger was reported stolen Friday from an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive.
A beige 2000 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and the Texas license plate number FCN749 was reported stolen Friday from the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A black 2019 Ram 2500 truck with the Texas license plate number MKG983 was reported stolen Sunday from a hotel parking lot in the 4900 block of East Chase Street sometime overnight.
An $85,000 black GMC Sierra HD 2500 pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate number Z38952 was reported stolen from a hotel parking lot in the 4900 block of East Chase Street during the night.
A red 2021 Ram 2500 worth $60,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a hotel parking lot in the 7200 block of Garth Road during the night.
DWI
Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated Friday at the intersection of Garth Road and West Baker Road.
A driver was arrested Friday for driving under the influence at the intersection of Massey Tompkins Road and McKinney Road.
Criminal mischief
A police patrol vehicle was spray painted Saturday in the 3400 block of Garth Road.
Police arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday at a business in the 2100 block of North Main Street after he became angry after being refused food and took his cell phone and shattered the front door of the business and then walked away, police said.
Hit-and-run
A business sustained about $10,000 in damage in a hit-and-run incident Saturday in the 200 block of West Main Street.
A minor hit-and-run incident occurred Saturday in the 2200 block of South Highway 146.
Police arrested a driver for a hit-and-run Saturday in the 8800 block of North Highway 146.
Burglaries
A home was burglarized Saturday in the 1500 block of Colby Drive. A man was arrested in the burglary incident.
A building was burglarized Monday morning in the 3400 block of Michigan Street. A total of $500 in entertainment equipment was stolen.
