Burglaries
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of West Lobit Avenue Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of West Lobit Avenue Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• A home burglary was reported in the 200 block of Graham Street Friday.
• Jewelry and money were reported stolen from a home in the 2800 block of West Baker Road Friday afternoon.
• Tools and money were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Patsy Drive Friday night.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Friday night.
• A gun and clothing were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Saturday.
• Money was reported stolen when a building was burglarized in the 2800 block of North Main Street Sunday.
• Two vehicles were reported burglarized in the 2400 block of Market Street Saturday night.
Theft
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 3200 block of North Main Street Saturday.
• Several hundred dollars’ worth of metal was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Thompson Park Drive Friday.
• A truck stolen in Houston was recovered in the 1300 block of Pine Street about 10 p.m. Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard early Saturday morning.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Interstate 10 about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Hines Avenue Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2600 block of West Main Street Sunday.
• Fuel was reported stolen in the 10300 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• A phone, money and other items were reported stolen in the 1200 block of West Baker Street Sunday evening.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Garth Road Sunday.
