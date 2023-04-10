Stolen vehicle
A gray 2015 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate number PLZ412 was reported stolen Sunday in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
Sex offender registration violation
Police said they arrested Erik Rey Chabolla Saturday in the 5400 block of Lorraine Drive for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Chabolla failed to update registration within seven days as required, police said.
Assaults
Police arrested a man Friday in the 3400 block of Garth Road for misdemeanor assault family violence and disorderly conduct, apparently being abusive or threatening in an offensive manner.
Police took a family violence assault report Friday in the 500 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
Police said a juvenile female reported she was assaulted Friday at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Alexander Drive.
An assault was reported Friday at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East James Avenue.
A woman made a threat report Friday at the police station, saying she had received a threatening voicemail from a tenant in the 3200 block of Michigan Street.
An assault case was reported Friday in the 400 block of East Lobit.
An assault was reported Friday in the 6600 block of Garth Road.
Police said an assault occurred Sunday in the 100 block of East Wright Avenue.
A woman told police she was assaulted by her 27-year-old husband Sunday in a motel room in the 4900 block of I-10. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of assault family violence and for interfering with a 9-1-1 call. Future charges may be filed for violation of the condition of the bond that was placed on the offender, police added.
An assault family violence report was taken Sunday in the 1600 block of Gillette Drive.
Police said an assault was reported Sunday in the 200 block of Lincoln Cedar Drive.
An assault was reported Sunday in the 300 block of West Francis Avenue.
Thefts
A pistol worth $900 and cash totaling $2,000 was stolen out of a vehicle Friday in the 4300 block of Garth Road.
A total of $29 worth of clothes and audio equipment was stolen Friday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Police arrested a man Saturday in the 600 block of Heather Lane for theft of $300 worth of property.
Police said there was a debit/credit card fraud Saturday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road. A total of $165 was stolen.
A theft of service of $37 was reported Saturday in the 700 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
A past theft of $3,000 in power tools and entertainment equipment valued at $250 was reported to police Sunday in the 4200 block of North Main Street.
Burglaries
Burglars stole about $300 worth of household goods Friday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
Power tools worth $250 and household goods valued at $200 were reported stolen Sunday in the 900 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
Vehicle parts worth $70 were reported stolen Sunday in the 1900 block of Dorris Street.
Court order violation
Police said there was a violation of a protective order reported Friday in the 1300 block of Ash Street.
DWI
After officers were dispatched to a crash that happened Friday in the 5400 block of Village Lane, they arrested the at-fault driver for felony driving while intoxicated, meaning the driver had three previous convictions.
Two men were arrested after a traffic stop Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street. One was arrested for driving under the influence and the other for Baytown police warrants.
A man was arrested for DWI Monday morning in the 1200 block of East Texas Avenue.
Firearm possession
A man was arrested Saturday in the 2100 block of North Alexander Drive for felony possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.
Robbery
A robbery was reported Saturday in the 4700 block of Goldeye Drive.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Sunday in the 3500 block of Garth Road. The fleeing vehicle was described as a white Ford F150 with the possible license plate number 1B2581K.
Criminal mischief
Vandals caused $2,400 in damage Sunday in the 300 block of North Alexander Drive.
A vehicle sustained damage in a criminal mischief incident that occurred Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Missouri Street.
Evading police
A red four-door sedan reportedly evaded police Sunday in the 1300 block of West Baker Road.
