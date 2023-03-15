Robbery 

Police are seeking a robbery suspect who entered a 7-11 store Sunday at about 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Wallisville Road with a crowbar in his hands, opened a register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspected robber is described as possibly a Black or Hispanic male, measuring about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing around 210 pounds. He was also wearing a blue bandana and a dark blue shirt. His vehicle was described as possibly a white Ford Explorer, a 2010 or older model. No one was injured in the incident. Police are still investigating the robbery. 

