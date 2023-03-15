Police are seeking a robbery suspect who entered a 7-11 store Sunday at about 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Wallisville Road with a crowbar in his hands, opened a register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspected robber is described as possibly a Black or Hispanic male, measuring about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing around 210 pounds. He was also wearing a blue bandana and a dark blue shirt. His vehicle was described as possibly a white Ford Explorer, a 2010 or older model. No one was injured in the incident. Police are still investigating the robbery.
Thefts
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported Monday in the 1800 block of Interstate 10. Almost $1,400 worth of tools and other items were stolen in the incident.
A man was arrested in relation to the theft of $100 in entertainment equipment was stolen Monday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A bicycle worth $298 was reported stolen Monday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Firearms worth $500 were reported stolen Monday in the 6200 block of State Highway 146.
Vehicle part accessories worth $500 were reported stolen Tuesday in the 200 block of Chandler Drive.
A shoplifter was reported for stealing clothes and $931 worth of furs Tuesday in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
A total of $820 worth of computer hardware was stolen Tuesday in the 10 block of East Wright Street.
Stolen vehicles
A black 2018 SMAX motor scooter with the Texas license plate number 19Z3Z was reported stolen Sunday night from a hotel parking lot in the 4600 block of I-10.
Two vehicles worth $30,000 were reported stolen Tuesday in the 3500 block of I-10.
An automobile theft was reported on Tuesday in the 6600 block of Garth Road. The vehicle is a grey Ford F250 with the Louisiana license plate number Z16481. The vehicle is lifted, has four doors, and has a steel black front and rear bumpers.
A stolen bicycle was reported on Tuesday in the 6800 block of Thompson.
An RV trailer was reported stolen on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins. The stolen trailer is a white and black 2010 Keystone Laredo. The Texas license plate number is B56191.
Burglary
A vehicle was burglarized Monday in the 4000 block of East Freeway. The vehicle is described as a black 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T and was taken from the business. Police said the vehicle had no license plates.
A total of $3,609 in power tools were taken in a burglary Monday from a building in the 2100 block of North State Highway 146.
A watercraft worth $300 was stolen along with $500 in other tools Monday at a storage unit in the 900 block of East Hunnicutt Avenue. Police said a white male was seen on the property before officers could arrive.
A building was burglarized Monday in the 5500 block of Bayway Drive.
Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary Monday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
A total of $1,469 in household goods, clothes, and electronics were taken in a burglary on Friday in the 101 block of South Alexander Drive.
Assaults
An assault was reported Monday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Hunt Road.
An assault case was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Ash Street.
Police said an assault occurred Tuesday in the 400 block of West Cleveland Street.
An assault was reported on Tuesday in the 4400 block of Garth Road.
Vehicle crash
A driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday in the vicinity of North State Highway 146 and Ferry Road.
Weapons violations
Police took a weapons law violation report Monday in the 5800 block of Garth Road.
Police arrested a man Monday in the 6200 block of Bayway Drive for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Monday in the 4700 block of North Main. Police said the fleeing vehicle was described as a dark grey Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab. No license plate information was provided. The vehicle was last seen turning southbound on Crosby Cedar Bayou Rd from East Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
Accident
A motor vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday at Ward Road at North Main Street. A black 2015 GMC Sierra C1500 was traveling northbound on Main Street in the inside lane when it proceeded through a green light at the Ward Road and Main Street intersection and struck a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, police said. The Corolla was heading south on North Main in the inside lane, attempting to turn left onto Ward Road, and also had a green light. The 37-year-old Corolla driver failed to yield the right-of-way and turned left into the GMC Sierra. Police said the Toyota driver, a woman, was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital via Baytown EMS. She was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way. Her injury status was unknown as of Wednesday.
Drug possession
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for possessing a total of 23.00 grams of marijuana and 2.00 grams of other drugs in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of 1.14 grams of cocaine in the 1600 block of Garth.
A Baytown resident was arrested on Wednesday for possessing 1.10 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines in the 3400 block of North Alexander.
Lost property
A small, pink wallet was found with identification cards, debit cards and insurance cards inside Tuesday in the 3000 block of Garth Road.
