Police Beat

Aggravated Assault

A woman was arrested Friday for aggravated assault and injury to a child in the 1200 block of Missouri Street. The woman struck the partner several times in the face area with a handgun in front of the kids, according to police. Police also said the kids tried to push her off their mother, and during that, the woman swung backward with her elbow and hit one of the children in their stomach area, causing pain. The woman is identified as 31-year-old Adrian Williams of Baytown. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Aggravated Assault and Injury to a child on Williams. She was transported to Baytown jail.

