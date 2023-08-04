Police Beat

A woman was arrested Friday for aggravated assault and injury to a child in the 1200 block of Missouri Street. The woman struck the partner several times in the face area with a handgun in front of the kids, according to police. Police also said the kids tried to push her off their mother, and during that, the woman swung backward with her elbow and hit one of the children in their stomach area, causing pain. The woman is identified as 31-year-old Adrian Williams of Baytown. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Aggravated Assault and Injury to a child on Williams. She was transported to Baytown jail.
Peace officer assaulted
A man was arrested on Friday near the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive for assaulting a peace officer. Officers were dispatched to a hotel to confront the man, who claimed to want to hurt himself. EMS attempted to make contact with the man, but he pushed his mom out of the way and began running to the roadway, leading to officers initiating a foot pursuit. The man turned around and struck the officer in the face with a closed fist, causing the officer to feel pain in his mouth and bleed, Baytown police said. The man is identified as 23-year-old Orlando Bocanegra of Rowlett, Texas. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Assault on a Peace Officer on Bocanegra.
City property damaged
A 2022 Toyota Tundra city department-issued vehicle’s left tail lamp was damaged Friday in the 3500 block of Market St.
Stolen vehicles
A white 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali with the Louisiana license plate number Z377761 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 4900 block of East Chase Street.
A white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Thursday in the 2800 block of West Baker Road.
Burglaries
A burglary was reported on Wednesday in the 1500 block of North 8th Street. A total of $400 worth of yard equipment was stolen from Habitat for Humanity sheds.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Friday in the 4400 block of Garth Road. A total of $500 was stolen from the vehicle.
Thefts
A total of $490 worth of building materials was stolen from a building property on Thursday in the 300 block of Miriam Street.
A total of $11,000 worth of jewelry and precious metals was stolen on Thursday in the 6500 block of Sjolander Road.
Fraud
A credit card fraud and check fraud incident were reported Wednesday in the 700 block of North 11th Street. A total of $1,378 was stolen.
An impersonation case fraud was reported on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
