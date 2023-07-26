Assaults
Police arrested a 37-year-old man for an assault warrant and for assaulting a family member Monday in the 7500 block of Decker Drive. Police say Jade Allen Kirkwood, 37, became involved in an argument with a woman he knew.
The woman told police Kirkwood, who apparently was intoxicated, pushed her down, resulting in her slamming her head into the ground. Kirkwood also got into a physical altercation with her son, the woman told police. The police said they commanded Kirkwood several times to stop, but he failed to comply and fled the scene on foot. Police set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 officer to stop Kirkwood. The K-9 apprehended Kirkwood in the chest area, police said. Kirkwood was taken to the hospital to treat injuries sustained by the K-9. After being cleared by hospital personnel, Kirkwood was taken to jail, police said.
A man was cited for assault by offensive contact Monday in the 2300 block of Sanders Brook Drive. Police said a woman told them the man came up behind her, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the hips and made a trusting motion.
A woman told police while riding in a car with her boyfriend, he became upset with her, attempted to take her phone away and then punched her in the face Monday in the 4800 block of Interstate 10. She said the man shoved her out of a moving vehicle. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a Class A Misdemeanor Assault family violence on the man and to-be warrant was filed.
A woman told police her boyfriend became angry, punched her in the face and head with his fist and later got on top of her and began to strangle her Sunday in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted 3rd Degree Felony charges of Assault Family Violence by Impeding Breath and Class A misdemeanor for Assault Family Violence on the man. A to-be warrant was filed.
A man was arrested Sunday in the 4800 block of Crescent Lake Circle for bodily injury-family violence assault. Police say they were told 38-year-old America Santos of Baytown punched another person in the nose and back of the head several times. Santos was taken to jail without incident.
Stolen vehicle
A maroon 2000 Ford F250 with the Texas license plate number BYM-0391 and an attached green 2010 park trailer with the Texas license plate number 679-548H were reported stolen Tuesday in the 7200 block of Garth Road.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run occurred Sunday in the 1600 block of Highway 146. The fleeing vehicle was described as a green Chevrolet Silverado with a white man as the driver.
Thefts
A total of $4,000 worth of vehicle parts were reported stolen Monday from the 2400 block of Causeway Road.
Jewelry valued at $7,700 was stolen Monday in the 1700 block of Manor Road.
A man and two women fled the scene of a suspected theft Monday in the 3500 block of Garth Road. A total of $356 in goods were reported stolen in the incident.
A theft of identity documents was reported Monday in the 1800 block of James Bowie Drive.
A theft of $17 worth of clothes was reported Monday in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
Consumable goods worth $430 were reported stolen Monday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
Police arrested a man Monday in the 6400 block of Garth Road for stealing consumable goods and multiple power tools.
A total of $306 in consumable goods was reported stolen Monday in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
A total of $3,291 was reported stolen Tuesday in the 4800 block of I-10.
