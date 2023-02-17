A red 2016 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate number NK9125 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 6800 block of Bayway Drive.
A man told police his blue 2021 GMC Denali, which had the Texas license plate number PKT3036, was stolen Thursday in the 9500 block of I-10, after he received an e-mail that someone tampered with his vehicle security.
A vehicle was stolen after a robbery Thursday in the 3100 block of Garth Road.
Stolen vehicles recovered
A stolen gold 2008 Chevy Suburban was recovered Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Main Street behind a business.
A white 2019 Dodge Charger was recovered Thursday in the 1000 block of State Highway 146.
Thefts
A utility trailer was stolen Wednesday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
Burglaries
A firearm worth $340 and some identification documents were stolen Wednesday in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Street.
Several storage units were burglarized Wednesday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A building was burglarized Thursday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A vehicle was burglarized Thursday in the 3700 block of West Baker Road. A total of $1,000 was stolen in the incident.
A 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday for burglarizing a building in the 5200 block of Garth Road. About $400 worth of vehicle parts were taken in the incident.
Accidental shooting
A 30-year-old Baytown man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday in the 4600 block of Village Lane. The man told police he had his left hand inside of his front hoodie pocket when he suddenly pulled the trigger of his handgun, striking him in the thigh area. He was listed in stable condition at the last report. Police are still investigating the incident.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run accident was reported Thursday in the 1700 block of the Interstate 10 feeder road. The fleeing suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV.
A hit-and-run was reported Thursday in the 1800 block of James Bowie Drive. Police said no other information was available.
Vehicle accident
A 39-year-old cyclist had to be Lift Flighted Thursday after he struck vehicle in the 3700 block of West Baker Road. Police said a Baytown police officer was driving a red 2019 Dodge Charger, an unmarked city vehicle, when the cyclist, who was riding east in the outside lane of traffic, changed lanes when it was unsafe and struck the vehicle. The cyclist sustained a laceration to the head and had to be transported to the hospital. At last update, he was listed in stable condition, police said. He was also cited for changing lanes unsafely.
Assault
A woman told police that her child’s father assaulted her Wednesday in the 1600 block of Mississippi Street by closing a door on her left arm while trying to leave her home. The case is still under investigation.
Criminal trespass
A man was arrested Wednesday for criminal trespassing in the 500 block of Stimson Street.
Drug possession
A man was arrested Wednesday for possessing 1.13 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines Wednesday at the intersection of North Main Street and East Fayle Avenue.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and drug possession Thursday at a store in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
DWI
Police arrested a 53-year-old woman Thursday at the intersection of West Baker Road and Garth Road.
