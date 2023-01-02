Shootings
• A 45-year-old man, John Branch, was charged with aggravated assault Saturday after police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Yupon Street. The victim was treated by EMS for a gunshot wound to the arm.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 6:38 pm
Bond was set at $25,000, according to Harris County Jail records.
• A resident reportedly suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 5800 block of Sheppard Road shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
Robbery
A 23-year-old Baytown man, Jeremiah Chenier, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store in the 1300 block of Garth Road at gunpoint about 6 p.m. Friday.
Bond was set at $30,000, according to Harris County Jail records.
Motorcycle crash
The passenger from a motorcycle was flown to Houston with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the motorcycle in a crash on Interstate 10 at John Martin Road about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Burglaries
• Electronics, clothing and other items were reported stolen in the 400 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Friday.
• Clothing, electronics and other items were reported stolen from a home in the 3200 block of Illinois Street Saturday.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive Saturday.
• A home burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Pershing Street Saturday.
Thefts
• A white 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup was reported stolen in the 0 block of Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Saturday. GPS indicated it was taken to Mexico.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 100 block of Ward Road Sunday.
