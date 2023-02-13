Sexual assault
A sexual assault was reported Friday in Baytown. Police said due to the sensitive nature of the incident, they are not disclosing any further information to prevent re-traumatizing the victim and/or their family.
Thefts
A vehicle was broken into and computer equipment was stolen Friday in the 5200 block of Interstate 10.
Vehicle parts were stolen from a car Friday in the 5700 block of Bayway Drive.
A total of $1,414 in jewels were stolen Friday from an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
Office equipment, along with consumable goods, were stolen Friday from a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A larceny report was taken by police Friday at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
Tools worth $6,000, household goods worth $15,000, artistic supplies valued at $3,000, entertainment equipment totaling $1,500 and $2,000 worth of sports equipment were all stolen Friday from the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A smartphone worth $1,000 was stolen Friday in the 300 block of West Baker Road.
Property totaling $750 was stolen Friday in the 5600 block of East Road.
A vehicle was broken into Friday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Computer equipment was stolen Saturday from the 2900 block of North Alexander Drive.
A total of $311 in clothes were stolen Saturday from a store in the 6500 block of Garth Road.
A theft of alcohol was reported Sunday in the 3100 block of Garth Road. The alcohol totaled $21.
Police said a man with light-colored skin and carrying a large camo backpack reportedly broke into a white church van Sunday in the 1700 block of Danubina Street and then broke into a second church van with the Texas license plate number BFL9951, stealing it.
Burglaries
A residence was burglarized Friday in the 2400 block of Bay Oaks Harbor Drive.
Lawn equipment worth $440 was stolen Sunday from a storage building in the 900 block of Carnegie Street.
A contractor told police a total of $600 worth of power tools was stolen Sunday from an empty residence in the 3200 block of Missouri Street.
Stolen vehicles
A $60,000 vehicle was stolen Friday at a hotel in the 4900 block of Eastchase Street. A firearm was also reportedly stolen in the incident.
A red 2007 Chevrolet Malibu worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday in the 1900 block of Garth Road. Police said the license plate was unknown.
A vehicle worth $5,000 was stolen Saturday from the 3400 block of Garth Road. The vehicle was described as a black 1998 Ford F150 with the Texas License plate number MMD5972.
An $18,000 vehicle was stolen and sustained $200 worth of damage Friday at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Lane. The vehicle was described as a brown 2016 Nissan Murano with the Texas license plate number PLX7801.
A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday from the 2100 block of Taft Drive. The vehicle was described as a white 2021 Toyota Camry with the Texas license plate number PMD6988.
A $40,000 vehicle was stolen Sunday from the 1800 block of Manor Drive. The vehicle was described as a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with the Texas license plate number TONLY1. The vehicle also has a wet man sticker on the back windshield and a matte black racing stripe down the center, police said.
U-Haul truck stolen
A 2007 GMC C5500 26-foot U-Haul truck was reported stolen Sunday in the 2700 block of North Main Street.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Friday in the 3600 block of Decker Drive. Police say the fleeing vehicle was a gray Chevrolet Malibu and the driver has been contacted.
A hit-and-run incident was reported in the 1600 block of Interstate 10.
Assault
Police took a man to jail after he struck another man with a closed fist in the face and then pushed a woman. The incident happened Friday in the 200 block of Neal Street. Police took the man to jail without further incident and the case is under investigation.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle sustained damage in a criminal mischief incident Friday in the 6600 block of Garth Road.
A Baytown woman was arrested for causing $320 in damage to a vehicle Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
Police arrested a man Monday morning for causing $200 in damage to some trucks in the 300 block of West Main Street.
Drug possession
A man was arrested by police Sunday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road for possessing about 17.50 grams of narcotics and driving under the influence.
Police arrested a man Sunday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road for possessing 3.50 grams of methamphetamines/amphetamines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.