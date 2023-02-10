Police are seeking Juan de la Garza, 29, who was reported missing after last being seen leaving his residence at the 200 block of Stewart Avenue. Garza was last seen Wednesday. He is a Hispanic male, measuring about 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He also has a medium build with a light complexion, brown eyes, short, black hair and a black mustache/goatee.
He was wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes. He has “Clarissa” tattooed on his eyebrow and a teardrop. Police say he left in a gray Isuzu Rodeo.
Stolen vehicles
A white 2020 GMC pickup truck with the Kentucky license plate number 251ZSY was reported stolen Wednesday in the 7200 block of Garth Road.
A black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with a dent in the back left portion was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2600 block of South Highway 146 Business.
A Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate number RLS4291 was reported stolen Thursday in the 300 block of West Baker Road.
A vehicle worth $8,000 was stolen Thursday in the 2200 block of West Baker Road. Power tools valued at $400 and $1,200 worth of drugs/narcotics were also stolen.
Thefts
A total of $600 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 6000 block of Interstate 10. Police say they are investigating the theft.
Two white women allegedly stole $200 worth of clothes Wednesday from a store in the 4000 block of I-10. Police say the case is under investigation.
An $800 electronic communications device was stolen Wednesday in the 1800 block of I-10.
A trailer worth $7,000 was stolen Thursday and recovered in the 1800 block of I-10.
Power tools worth $1,000 were stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Park Lane.
Thieves stole $5,000 worth of fuel Thursday in the 6000 block of Thompson Road.
Burglaries
A building was burglarized Thursday in the 100 block of Massey Tompkins Road. A total of $450 in lawn and garden equipment was stolen.
A burglary was reported Thursday at a building in the 2300 block of Buchanan Drive.
A vehicle was burglarized Thursday in the 4600 block of Garth Road.
Lawn equipment worth $400 was stolen Thursday out of a backyard storage shed in the 1400 block of Oak Street.
Fraud
About $2,000 was stolen in a fraud incident reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Lakewood Drive.
About $295 was stolen in a credit card fraud incident Thursday in the 300 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
A total of $1800 was stolen Thursday in the 4700 block of Woodford Street in a fraud incident.
Assault
Police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in the 700 block of East Adoue Avenue for terroristic threats against a family member.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident occurred Wednesday in the 500 block of Midway Drive. The fleeing vehicle was described as a dark blue or black Dodge Charger.
DWI
Police arrested a 35-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated Wednesday in the 500 block of Garth Road.
Evading arrest
A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday by the Baytown Police Street Crimes Unit in the 4000 block of Garth Road after he tried to run from police on foot.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday in the 200 block of Grantham after refusing to stop for traffic offenses he committed while driving, police said. The man was also carrying a weapon unlawfully.
