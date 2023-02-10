Police beat

Police are seeking Juan de la Garza, 29, who was reported missing after last being seen leaving his residence at the 200 block of Stewart Avenue.  Garza was last seen Wednesday. He is a Hispanic male, measuring about 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He also has a medium build with a light complexion, brown eyes, short, black hair and a black mustache/goatee. 

He was wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes. He has “Clarissa” tattooed on his eyebrow and a teardrop. Police say he left in a gray Isuzu Rodeo.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.