Runaways
A 16-year-old named Tamoriona Kelly was last seen Monday in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue. She is described as a 5’ 04 black woman, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, slim build with dark skin complexion.
Police are looking for Jaden Reyes, 16, of Baytown. He was reported missing Friday in the 800 block of Birdsong Drive. Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, five feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with curly long black hair, brown eyes, medium build, and a medium brown complexion. He also has a dog bite scar on his left hand.
Reyes was last seen wearing a blue/white tie-dye Abercrombie hoodie, black jeans, and black Nike shoes.
Stolen vehicles
A silver 2019 Ford F150 platinum edition with Louisiana license plate number C989043 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 7500 block of Garth Road. The truck has a dent on the back driver’s side bumper and a large crack across the front windshield.
A gray 2005 four-door Honda Civic was stolen Thursday from a passenger inside the car when the owner went inside the convenience store to pay for gas in the 700 block of Park Street.
A white GMC Sierra with Texas license plate number PKL0897 was stolen Thursday in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard.
Thefts
A black Taurus handgun was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
A total of $400 worth of firearms were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 2000 block of Washington Street.
A total of $100 worth of clothes were stolen Wednesday in the 6500 block of Garth Road.
Power tools worth $150 were stolen out of a vehicle Wednesday in the 3000 block of North Alexander Drive.
Clothes worth $100 were reportedly stolen Wednesday in the 4200 block of Decker Drive.
A total of $7,000 worth of property was reported stolen Wednesday in the 3700 block of North Alexander Drive.
Electronics worth $550 were stolen Thursday in the 500 block of East Gulf Avenue.
A total of $42 worth of food was stolen Thursday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A theft of $1,000 worth of vehicle parts was stolen Thursday in the 4200 block of West Baker Road.
A theft of approximately $307 worth of items reported was stolen Wednesday in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive.
Burglaries
A building was burglarized Wednesday in the 2600 block of Virginia.
A total of $100 worth of household goods were stolen Wednesday in the 1200 block of Parkway Drive.
A total of $150,000 were stolen from a residence Wednesday in the 3400 block of Michigan Street.
A total of $8,485 was stolen from a residence Wednesday in the 4200 block of North Main Street.
An unoccupied residence was burglarized Thursday night in the 900 block of Lindedwood Drive.
A residence was burglarized Thursday in the 1300 block of Harbor Street. Police said the victim told them an unknown person broke into her house while nobody was at home. No items were reported stolen.
A residence was burglarized and $400 worth of sports equipment was stolen Thursday in the 2200 block of Morning Drive. The case is under investigation.
A vehicle was burglarized Wednesday in the 4600 block of East Interstate 10.
Assaults
An assault by a known subject was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Morrell Avenue.
Three men were arrested for assault Thursday in the 1200 block of Northwood.
An assault occurred Thursday in the 700 block of Schilling Avenue. A man told police that another man in a truck parked next to him opened their car door hard enough for his vehicle to move. He got out of the car to see if his vehicle had sustained damages, and confronted the man in the truck and this initiated a verbal altercation. The man in the truck then proceeded to strike the man with a closed fist in the cheek area and then slapped him across the mouth with an open hand. Officers issued him a citation.
