• A 23-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road. Police said four people robbed the man. Three of the subjects were described as Black males in their 20’s. One appeared older, closer to 30 years of age. A fourth suspect was described as a Hispanic male also in his 20’s. The case remains under investigation.
• A man was arrested in the 2200 block of W. Baker Road on Monday for continuously assaulting his wife. The wife stated her husband pushed her back against a door, causing her to hit the back of her head. Likewise, she said that the night before, she got into a verbal argument with him and he threw a TV remote at her. The husband is identified as 44-year-old Thomas Rossi of Baytown. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Continuous Assault Family/Violence on Rossi. He was transported to Baytown jail without incident.
Stolen vehicles
A black 2008 Chevy Silverado bearing the Texas license plate number NSB8297 was reported stolen from the 2300 block of Charlotte Drive.
Lost/found property
A brown .38-caliber gun with the serial number 05149184 engraved on it was reported lost Monday in the 1900 block of Alabama Street.
A handgun was recovered Monday in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive. It was turned over to the police department.
A weapon was found Monday in the 6600 block of Garth Road.
Thefts
A total of $1570 worth of property was stolen from an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road on Monday.
Police arrested a 42-year-old man Monday in the 4500 block of Garth Road for allegedly stealing recordings worth $262.
Burglaries
A burglary was reported on Monday in the 1500 block of Ward Road.
A total of $1,570 was stolen in a burglary that occurred at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported on Monday in the 4600 block of Garth Road. The fleeing vehicle is described as a grey 2000’s Jeep Grand Cherokee that is stock all around. The suspect vehicle also has front-end damage, police said.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man for a hit-and-run that occurred Monday in the 1700 block of North Alexander Drive.
City property damaged
Police said a city trailer was damaged on July 13 at the police station in the 3200 block of North Main.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle sustained $50 in damage in a disturbance incident Monday in the 4000 block of Garth Road.
