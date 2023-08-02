police tape

Assaults 

• A 23-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road. Police said four people robbed the man. Three of the subjects were described as Black males in their 20’s. One appeared older, closer to 30 years of age. A fourth suspect was described as a Hispanic male also in his 20’s. The case remains under investigation. 

