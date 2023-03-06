City of Baytown

A major accident occurred Friday at the 1300 block of North Alexander Drive. Police said a silver 2003 Yamaha FZ1 driven by a 28-year-old Baytown man was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 1300 block of North Alexander Drive. A second vehicle, a gold 2009 KIA Spectra driven by a 49-year-old Baytown woman, was heading northbound in the inside lane within the same area. Police to the KIA’s driver failed to yield right-of-way turning left to go into the 800 block of Pearl Avenue, causing the motorcycle to strike her. 

The motorcycle’s driver was Life Flighted to Memorial Herman Hospital due to severe injuries and was pronounced dead, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. Baytown EMS transported the KIA driver to the hospital, police said. A passenger, a 72-year-old man who was also identified as a family member, was also taken to the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.