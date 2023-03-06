A major accident occurred Friday at the 1300 block of North Alexander Drive. Police said a silver 2003 Yamaha FZ1 driven by a 28-year-old Baytown man was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 1300 block of North Alexander Drive. A second vehicle, a gold 2009 KIA Spectra driven by a 49-year-old Baytown woman, was heading northbound in the inside lane within the same area. Police to the KIA’s driver failed to yield right-of-way turning left to go into the 800 block of Pearl Avenue, causing the motorcycle to strike her.
The motorcycle’s driver was Life Flighted to Memorial Herman Hospital due to severe injuries and was pronounced dead, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. Baytown EMS transported the KIA driver to the hospital, police said. A passenger, a 72-year-old man who was also identified as a family member, was also taken to the hospital.
Fernandez said the Accident Reconstruction Team arrived on the scene and the accident remains under investigation.
Stolen vehicles
A brown 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 was reported stolen Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive. The truck is worth $80,000.
A $15,000 vehicle was reported stolen Thursday from the 5200 block of Interstate 10.
A U-Haul truck was stolen Friday in the 2700 block of North Main St.
A gray 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with the Texas license plate number PXB0226 was reported stolen Monday in the 800 block of Northwood Drive.
Assault
A Baytown woman told police she was assaulted by her brother Friday at her home in the 4900 block of Ripple Creek Drive. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted family violence assault charges against the brother and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police are investigating a report of an injury to an elderly person Friday in the 4100 block of Allenbrook Drive.
Thefts
Police arrested a woman Friday for drug possession and theft in the 4000 block of I-10. The woman possessed 2.10 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines. Clothes and consumable goods worth $267 were stolen.
A bicycle worth $300 was stolen Saturday in the 2100 block of North Alexander Drive.
Thieves stole $780 of computer equipment Saturday in the 4600 block of Garth Road.
A 2014 Hyundai Accent with the Texas license plate number FGL542 was stolen Monday from the 1400 block of North Pruett. The $14,000 vehicle’s back passenger window was shattered, police said.
A $3,000 catalytic converter was stolen Monday from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in the 4600 block of I-10.
A vehicle was stolen, and two others were burglarized Monday in the 1100 block of Sagebrush Trail.
Burglaries
Police arrested a man Friday for burglarizing a vehicle in the 300 block of West Baker Road.
A vehicle was burglarized Friday in the 7500 block of Decker Drive. Clothes and household goods worth more than $450 were stolen.
Residents moving out of a home Monday in the 100 block of Commerce were burglarized while they were out of the house. They told police someone entered the residence through a window at the south end of the property.
A vehicle was burglarized Monday in the 600 block of Pinebrook Lane. About $1,400 was stolen.
About $200 in fishing equipment was reported stolen Monday in the 600 block of Pinebrook Lane. Some tools were also reportedly stolen.
A building was burglarized Monday in the 1000 block of North Alexander Drive. Police said it is unknown what was stolen at press time.
Hit-and-run
A minor hit-and-run incident was reported Thursday in the 1500 block of North Alexander Drive. Police said one suspect was involved. The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray Chrysler 300.
A hit-and-run incident was reported Thursday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Criminal mischief
A criminal mischief incident was reported Friday in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive. A building sustained damage totaling $80.
Police arrested a solicitor for aggressive panhandling Saturday at the intersection of John Martin Road and I-10. Police said while transporting the solicitor to jail, he began to spit on the cage several times. Baytown jail staff discovered a small red baggie inside the solicitor’s property containing synthetic marijuana.
DUI
A woman was arrested Friday for driving under the influence in the 1700 block of North Alexander Drive.
A man was arrested Monday in the 4500 block of Garth Road for driving while intoxicated.
Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning for DUI at Spur 330 and Rollingbrook Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.