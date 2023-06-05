A total of $330 of items were stolen from a store Friday in the 2800 block of West Baker Road. The suspect is described as a skinny Black man, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and a yellow and red mask covering his face.
Stolen vehicles
A black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with a front push bumper, black rims, and wide mud tires was reported stolen Saturday in the 3100 block of Newcastle Drive.
A green 2012 Honda 500 Rancher four-wheeler, along with a large duffle bag with tools, were stolen Sunday in the 1700 block of Kilgore Road.
Burglaries
A man broke into the bathrooms on the back side of the building Friday in the 1500 block of Evergreen. The suspect urinated all over the toilet paper and along the stalls in the bathroom, and graffitied the bathroom stalls and the mirror. The man is described as Black, shirtless, riding a bicycle with a T-shirt wrapped around his face.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A stolen pick-up was recovered Friday in the 1500 block of Nolan Road.
Assaults
A woman reported an assault Friday in the 1600 block of Santavy Road.
A domestic disturbance was reported Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
An assault was reported Saturday in the 9700 block of Black Forest.
Thefts
A total of $170 worth of household goods was stolen Saturday in the 4800 block of East Freeway.
A bicycle theft was reported Friday in the 2900 block of North Main Street.
A theft occurred Friday in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
Lost/Found Property
Some property was reported lost Saturday in the 3200 block of North Main Street.
A phone was reported lost Saturday along Lanes End Drive.
