Police Beat: June 15 Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burglary of a BuildingA total of $835 worth of items were reported stolen from a business Monday in the 10 block of Harold Lane.A total of $224 worth of tools were reported stolen Tuesday in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard. A man was arrested for burglary of building with intent. TheftAn orange Kubota SVL95-S2HC bearing equipment number 116962 was reported stolen Monday in the 5200 block of Garth Road.A total of $168 were reported stolen Monday in the 3900 block of Garth Road.A total of $800 worth of items were reported stolen Monday in the 2300 block of North Alexander Drive.A total of $60 worth of supplies were reported Monday in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins Road.A bicycle was reported stolen Monday in the 1900 block of Garth Road.A total of $68 worth of household good were reported stolen Monday in the 4900 block of Garth Road. Vehicle TheftA past vehicle theft was reported Monday in the 2800 block of North Alexander Drive. Assault An assault was reported Monday in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive.A subject was arrested for assault and family violence Monday in the 1900 block of Rosille Street. Recovery Stolen Vehicle A 2015 Subaru was reported stolen and was recovered Tuesday in the 6900 block of North Main Street.Lost/Found Property A grey fanny pack with a small black Ruger LCP was found Tuesday in the 6500 block of Garth Road. 