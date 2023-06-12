Police Beat: June 13 Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vehicle TheftA total of $11,000 worth of property was reported stolen Friday in the 1700 block of Bob Smith Road.A vehicle was reported stolen Friday in the 6900 block of North Main Street.A man reported a stolen vehicle Friday in the 1600 block of Santavy Road.A vehicle was reported stolen Saturday in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.A White 2018 Cadillac Escalade with Texas license plate PLP917 was reported stolen Sunday in the 8400 block of Amber Bend Drive.Theft from vehicleA total of $350 worth of items were stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Barcelona.A total of $2,700 worth of stolen identity documents were stolen Friday in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive.A total of $800 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle Saturday in the 2100 block of Cedar Bayou Road.Aggravated AssaultA man was arrested for assault family violence Friday in the 1900 block of West Humble Avenue.A man was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Garth Road.A man was arrested Sunday for family violence assault in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive.Found propertyA wallet was found Friday in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive. AssaultAn assault was reported Saturday in the 3300 block of Red Cedar Drive.Theft Two women were arrested for theft Saturday in the 6300 block of Garth Road.A total of $110 worth of household goods was stolen Sunday and a woman was arrested in the 4500 block of Garth Road.Aggravated AssaultAn aggravated assault was reported Sunday in the 3800 block of West Baker Road.Burglary building/Residence A total of $520 worth of items was reported stolen Sunday in the 1300 block of Magnolia Street.A total of $1,300 was reported burglarized by forced entry Sunday from a church in the 400 block of Laredo Street. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Latest News Big plays fuel East's 18-0 victory in Bayou Bowl Police Beat: June 13 National History Day students named for Paper Showcase with the White House Historical Association Crooms father, son connection revisits Baytown football ties What's trending @baytownsun.com: June 5-11 BLT taking registrations for youth summer camp Today In History ; June 14, Continental Army is created Woods, Water & Wildlife: The time it never rained Letters to the Editor The Importance of June 6 Jun 7, 2023 0 'Listen respectfully ...' - Letter to the Editor May 29, 2023 0 Kudos to Patti Long - Letter to the Editor May 26, 2023 0 Letters: The View of an Outsider May 24, 2023 0 Letters: Stop the Invasions May 24, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Abel May 22, 2023 0
