Police Beat

A vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday in the 1700 block of Interstate 10.
A maroon GMC Sierra with the Texas license plate number JJD6195 was reported stolen Thursday in the 7200 block of Garth Road. A white Chevy Silverado with the Louisiana license plate number Z410320 was reported stolen Thursday in the same area.
A green 2002 Ford F150 with the Texas license plate number DRD2964 was reported stolen Friday in the 4700 block of Coachman Drive.
Thefts
Heavy construction industrial equipment was stolen Wednesday in the 1400 block of Thompson Road.
About $188 in goods were reported stolen Wednesday in the 6800 block of Thompson Road.
A bicycle worth $100 was stolen Wednesday in the 100 block of Sterling Avenue.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man for stealing $60 worth of goods Thursday in the 2700 block of North Alexander Drive.
Jewelry and $60 were reported stolen Thursday in the 7200 block of Garth Road.
A theft of $200 was reported Thursday in the 4000 block of I-10.
Assaults
A woman told police she was assaulted Wednesday at her place of work in the 2000 block of Baker Road by another employee for recording her at work.
Police said an assault incident occurred Thursday in the 700 block of West Cleveland Street.
An assault incident was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Rue Orleans.
A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive for committing assaults that caused bodily injury to family members.
Burglaries
Burglars stole $600 worth of computer equipment and $290 in other items Wednesday in the 700 block of North 10th Street.
Burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of household goods and lawn equipment Thursday in the 2300 block of Cedar Bayou Road.
DWI
Police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive for having an open container in a driving while intoxicated incident.
The Baytown Police Traffic Management Team found a stopped vehicle Thursday in the 1000 block of I-10. It had been reported by multiple callers to be weaving in and out of traffic and side-swiped an 18-wheeler. An investigation led to the 44-year-old driver’s arrest for DWI.
Evading arrest
Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday in the 2400 block of Garth Road for evading arrest on a bicycle.
Fraud
A total of $349 was reported stolen in a fraud incident in the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive.
A wire fraud incident was reported Thursday in the 2900 block of Decker Drive.
Unlawful weapon
A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested Friday in the 4500 block of Garth Road for carrying an unlawful weapon.
Police said an unknown person or persons caused $750 in damage to a structure Friday in the 2500 block of West Elvinta Street.
