Robbery 

A robbery occurred Wednesday at a pharmacy in the 3900 block of Garth Road, police said. The pharmacist told police a man with gun came in the pharmacy holding a gun, holding it against his chest but pointing it toward the ground. She said he demanded she open the safe. He reportedly stole $7,257 in medications. The robber was described as a Black man in his early 20s, measuring 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing an olive hoodie, a ball cap, camo pants, clear gloves and a green with white bandana around his face. Police said no one was injured in the incident. The case is under investigation. 

