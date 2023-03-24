A robbery occurred Wednesday at a pharmacy in the 3900 block of Garth Road, police said. The pharmacist told police a man with gun came in the pharmacy holding a gun, holding it against his chest but pointing it toward the ground. She said he demanded she open the safe. He reportedly stole $7,257 in medications. The robber was described as a Black man in his early 20s, measuring 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing an olive hoodie, a ball cap, camo pants, clear gloves and a green with white bandana around his face. Police said no one was injured in the incident. The case is under investigation.
Accidental shooting
A self-inflicted accidental shooting was reported Thursday in the 1700 block of East Fayle Avenue.
Vehicle accident
A motor vehicle accident occurred Wednesday in the 3100 block of North Main Street.
Burglaries
A phone and a wallet were reported to be stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Freeway.
A burglary with the intent to assault was reported Thursday at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Baker Road.
Drug possession
A man was arrested for possessing a total of 9.52 grams of a dangerous drug Wednesday in the 5000 block of Wallisville.
A man was arrested for possession of a total of 242 grams of marijuana, 0.50 grams of other depressants, and unlawfully carrying a weapon Wednesday in the 7000 block of Sjolander.
Three people were arrested for traffic violations, local warrants, and possession of controlled substances Wednesday in the 2700 block of McKinney Road.
A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of East James Avenue for possessing 1.23 grams of a controlled substance.
A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the 8400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard for possessing 5 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines.
A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the 4600 block of Village Lane for possessing 207 grams of marijuana and other drugs totaling 25.92 grams.
Theft
A theft of $660 worth of possessions was reported stolen on Wednesday in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
A motor vehicle worth $21,000 was stolen on Thursday in the 300 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
A theft of $140 worth of clothes was reported Thursday in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
A $600 phone was stolen Thursday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A theft of $325 in clothes was reported Friday morning in the 10300 block of I-10.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Thursday in the 3800 block of Decker Drive.
Assault
Police took an assault report Wednesday in the 200 block of East Homan Avenue.
An assault was reported on Thursday in the 3700 block of Garth Road
An assault occurred Thursday in the 4900 block of North Main Street.
Police said an assault occurred Friday morning in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
A 30-year-old woman was charged with assault on a public servant Friday morning in the 3100 block of North Main.
Driving under the influence
A 55-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dailey Street.
