Stolen vehicle
A red 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 with the Texas license plate number SGL-6810 was reported stolen Saturday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive.
A $2,000 vehicle was stolen Sunday in the 2800 block of Bramble Creek Drive.
Burglaries
A bakery was burglarized around 6:46 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Garth Road. A total of $1,909 was stolen in the incident.
A vehicle was broken into Friday in the 500 block of West Texas Avenue.
A building was burglarized Friday in the 4200 block of North Main. A total of $35,000 in property was stolen, including entertainment equipment, household goods and clothes.
Thieves stolen several items out of a vehicle Friday in the 3500 block of Decker Drive. Police said they stole $465 in tools, a $460 firearm and $50 in cash.
A building was burglarized Saturday in the 3700 block of Emmett Hutto Boulevard.
A total of $500 in power tools were stolen Saturday from a residence in the 2100 block of Rosille Drive.
A woman told police that thieves stole $500 worth of tools Saturday from her home in the 2200 block of West Baker Road.
About $2,000 worth of power tools were stolen out of a new home Sunday in the 10 block of Graham Street.
A total of $560 in power tools were stolen from a building Monday in the 1600 block of Thompson Park Drive.
Thefts
About $100 worth of tools were stolen Friday from a building in the 200 block of Stimson Street.
A woman told police about a past theft where a total of $497 in goods was stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Road.
A vehicle was stolen Friday in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
A pumper motor was stolen Friday from the 100 block of Evergreen Road. The motor is worth $2,700.
A woman reported a string of thefts to police Friday. The thefts occurred in the 4600 block of Garth Road. Police said a single theft turned into a slew of thefts with the thieves going from store to store. Clothes and jewelry were stolen in the theft incidents.
Clothes, wallets, handbags, and jewelry were stolen out of a vehicle Sunday in the 5800 block of West Baker Road. The total loss was about $1,340.
Assault
Police responded to an assault case Friday in the 1900 block of Britton Street that involved a man and a woman.
An assault case was reported Friday in the 400 block of East Archer Road.
An aggravated assault report was taken Friday in the 3100 block of Decker Drive. Police said a man told them five Black men displayed firearms to him and stole his vehicle after assaulting him. Baytown EMS treated the man for his injuries and he was transported to HCA Clear Lake for further treatment. Police added the vehicle was later fund in Deer Park. The case is still under investigation.
Police said an aggravated assault occurred Friday in the 3900 block of Dogwood Trail. Police said a verbal argument started between a man, described as a sibling. The man threatened to shoot them with a gun and yelled for them to leave his home. Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Family Violence on the man. They added a to-be warrant was filed.
Police responded to an assault case Friday in the 3800 block of West Baker.
A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted Class A Assault-Family violence charges on the man.
An assault was reported Saturday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Hunt Road.
A family violence assault report was taken Saturday in the 100 block of Ward Road.
A public servant was assaulted Sunday at the police station in the 3100 block of North Main.
A man was arrested Monday in the 7500 block of Decker Drive for assault family violence for impeding the breathing of another individual.
Trailer recovered
A trailer with a stolen license plate was recovered Friday in the 5000 block of Garth Road.
Criminal mischief
Vandals caused $100 in damage in a criminal mischief incident Friday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
A window was broken Saturday in the 300 block of North Alexander Drive. The window costs $750 to repair.
Aircraft parts sustained a total of $1,700 in damage in a criminal mischief incident that occurred Sunday in the 2100 block of Baker Road. Police said the victim wanted to pursue the case with civil action.
Stolen bicycle recovered
A man reported his bicycle was stolen Saturday in the 1600 block of Manor Drive. Police said the bicycle had not been entered as stolen, so it was taken to Baytown Police Department as found property.
Hit-and-run
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run accident Saturday in the 9100 block of Interstate 10.
A hit-and-run was reported Saturday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A hit-and-run incident happened Sunday in the 100 block of Ward Road. The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. No information about the driver is known, police said.
Carrying unlawful weapon
Police arrested a Baytown man Saturday for a traffic violation and a passenger for carrying an unlawful weapon in the 3400 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
Drug possession
Police arrested a man Saturday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Lanier Drive and North Alexander Drive for multiple charges, including possessing 2 grams of methamphetamines/methamphetamines, identity theft, failing to identify and being a fugitive from justice with outstanding warrants.
A woman was arrested Sunday in the 2000 block of Mockingbird Lane. The woman possessed amphetamines/methamphetamines, cocaine, and marijuana.
