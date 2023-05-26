Stolen vehicles
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck was reported stolen Thursday in the 2300 block of North Alexander Drive.
A blue Ford Taurus with Texas license plate number SSD6134 was stolen Thursday in the 200 block of North 7th Street.
A vehicle was reported stolen Thursday in the 1700 block of East Freeway. The vehicle was described as a silver 2015 Acura TL with the Texas license plate number SFC8030.
A vehicle was reported stolen Thursday in the 6900 block of North Main Street.
Vehicle recovered
A stolen 2022 GMC Denali truck was recovered Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Main Street. A man purchased this vehicle and then relinquished the stolen vehicle to Baytown Police Department to be returned to the owner.
Assaults
A disturbance over child custody was reported Wednesday in the 3500 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road.
An assault occurred Thursday in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive. A woman told police that the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma pulled out a gun, and then she heard a loud “pop” sound. Police said no injuries were reported and no damage was seen on the woman’s vehicle.
An aggravated assault was reported Thursday in the 400 block of Rollingwood. A woman said to police that her partner was intoxicated and walking around the residence with a pistol in a holster on his hip. She then heard the distinctive sound of the man’s holster being unsecured and him bringing his arm and hands up, pointing the gun directly at her. No one was injured in the incident, police said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge on the man. A to-be warrant was issued.
Police arrested a person Friday for assault in the 3000 block of Illinois Street.
A woman reported an assault Thursday in the 7500 block of Eastpoint.
A 21 year-old-man was arrested after assaulting an officer with a closed fist in the face Wednesday. The HCDA’s office accepted charge of assault on a peace officer.
A man reported an assault Wednesday after telling police that he was riding his bicycle in front of a park when a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado, with Texas license plate CWS8049, drove by him and the back seat passenger fired an airsoft gun in the man’s arm and face area.
Thefts
Vehicle accessories were stolen Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Interstate Highway 10.
A theft of $209 was reported Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Freeway.
A total of $50 was reported stolen Thursday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
Thieves reportedly stole $92 Thursday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
Household goods worth $1,876 were stolen Thursday in the 7500 block of Decker Drive.
Money, a wallet and other personal items were reported stolen Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Baker Road.
Burglaries
A vehicle was burglarized Thursday in the 5000 block of Garth Road.
A microwave worth $345 was stolen Thursday in the 9800 block of Palm Royal.
A building was burglarized Friday in the 300 block of South State Highway 146.
