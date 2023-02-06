Vehicles stolen
A $50,000 vehicle was stolen Monday morning from the 5200 block of Interstate 10.
A black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with four doors, and no stickers, accessories or major damage, was stolen Friday from a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road. It is valued at $5,000.
Thefts
Money was stolen in a theft incident Friday in the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive.
Some vehicle parts were stolen Friday in the 500 block of Quail Hollow Drive.
Consumable goods worth $11 were stolen Friday from a store in the 2600 block of West Main Street.
A total of $34.97 worth of items were stolen Saturday in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.
Power tools worth $1,800 were stolen Saturday from a department state in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A total of $10,000 worth of items were stolen Saturday from the 900 block of North Pruett Street.
Police arrested a man for stealing construction equipment and drug possession Saturday in the 100 block of Evergreen Road. The man allegedly stole $3,000 worth of heavy construction industrial equipment and possessed about .80 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines.
Clothes and a $500 firearm were stolen Saturday out of a vehicle in the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Lane.
Alcohol worth $19 was stolen Monday morning in the 3100 block of Garth Road.
Vehicle parts worth $1,000 were stolen Monday morning in the 3000 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
Burglaries
A burglary was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Williams Avenue.
Burglars broke into an apartment Saturday in the 1500 block of Nolan Road.
Weapons violation
A man was arrested Friday in the 6500 block of Garth Road for unlawfully carrying a firearm. Police said the man also possessed marijuana and was on bond for robbery.
Police detained a male juvenile Saturday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive for unlawfully carrying a handgun.
Police arrested a man after a traffic stop Sunday in the 300 block of West Texas Avenue. The man possessed 2.57 ounces of marijuana, police said, and had violated weapons law.
Assault
Police responded to physical disturbance between spouses Saturday in the 200 block of Burnett Drive. The woman told police her husband slapped her in the face area, but the man denied the allegations. The case is under investigation, police said.
Police arrested a man Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.
An assault was reported Sunday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
Police arrested a man Sunday in the 400 block of 7th Street after a family violence incident.
Fraud
Money was stolen in a credit card fraud incident Thursday in the 4500 block of Chaparral Drive.
A check fraud incident was reported Saturday in the 2200 block of Bonita Way.
Abandoned vehicle
An abandoned vehicle was towed Saturday from the 100 block of South Highway 146.
Criminal mischief
Property damage was discovered at a business Saturday in the 2700 block of North Alexander Drive.
Drug possession
Police arrested a man for drug possession Saturday in the 100 Block of Belview Street. The man has 1 gram of amphetamines/methamphetamines in his possession.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Lee Drive. The fleeing vehicle was described as a rusty pickup truck with an unknown license plate number.
