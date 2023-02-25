Thefts
Motor vehicle parts were stolen Wednesday from a car along Quailwood Drive.
A man told police his vehicle was stolen early Wednesday morning from a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard.
A total of $1,460 was stolen Wednesday from the 700 block of North Alexander Drive.
Jewelry worth $300 and some narcotics were stolen Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Knowlton Road.
A theft of alcohol was reported Wednesday in the 700 block of North Alexander Drive. The alcohol was worth $32.
Stolen vehicle
A total of $450 in vehicle parts were stolen Wednesday in the 4600 block of Castleview Circle.
A blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra with no license plate was stolen Thursday in the 100 block of North Alexander Drive. The Hyundai was worth $10,000.
Fraud
A credit card fraud incident was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of East Defee Avenue. A total of $3,200 was stolen in the incident.
Burglaries
A wallet with $150 and identification cards was stolen Wednesday in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
Burglars stole $130 in property Thursday from a building in the 1500 block of Sierra Drive.
Assault
Police reported an assault Wednesday in the 1700 block of Bob Smith Road.
An assault family violence report was generated Wednesday in the 8100 block of Berkley Court.
An assault report was taken Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Main Street.
An aggravated assault involving someone impending breath was reported Thursday in the 1600 block of Santavy Road.
Police took a family violence report Thursday in the 4100 block of Allenbrook Drive.
Police took a family violence report Thursday from the 4400 block of Green Tea Drive.
An assault involving family violence was reported Thursday in the 200 block of East Pearce Street.
Sex offender fails to register
A failure to register as a sex offender report was issued Wednesday in the 300 block of Bay Oaks Harbor Drive.
Robbery
A person was robbed of an $8,000 vehicle Wednesday in the 4700 block of Village Lane.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle was damaged in a criminal mischief incident Thursday in the 1200 block of Pine Street. The damage totaled $252.
Drug possession
A 29-year-old man was arrested for possessing controlled substances Thursday in the 1600 block of James Bowie Drive.
Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old man for possessing synthetic marijuana Thursday in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported Thursday at the intersection of Garth Road and West Baker Road.
Police reported a hit-and-run incident Thursday in the 700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
A hit-and-run occurred Thursday in the 8800 of North Highway 146.
Shots fired
Police cited a person for discharging their firearm on or across a public roadway Thursday in the 1600 block of Evergreen Road.
DWI
Police arrested a 27-year-old man for driving while intoxicated, and a 29-year-old man for public intoxication, Thursday in the 4400 block of Baytown Central Boulevard at Garth Road.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for DWI Thursday at the intersection of Pecan Drive and McKinney Road.
Police arrested two people Friday in the 3700 block of Decker Drive. A 33-year-old man was arrested for DWI, while a 39-year-old woman was arrested for possessing 1.70 grams of heroin and 2.60 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines.
