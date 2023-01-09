Evading arrest
A 46-year-old Pasadena man wanted for a parole violation warrant got a new charge for evading in a motor vehicle about 11 a.m. Saturday after failing to stop when a Baytown officer recognized him and tried to stop him.
Evading arrest
A 46-year-old Pasadena man wanted for a parole violation warrant got a new charge for evading in a motor vehicle about 11 a.m. Saturday after failing to stop when a Baytown officer recognized him and tried to stop him.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man, David Hernandez, finally came to a stop in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Interstate 10. There was smoke coming from his vehicle.
Hernandez then tried to escape on foot but was quickly detained, she said. His original charge was aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Federal drug charges
A Houston resident, 34-year-old Gabriel Smith, was arrested for a Homeland Security warrant on charges related to conspiracy and intent to distribute drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone.
Fernandez said an officer saw a driver fail to stop at a stop sign and identified Smith during the stop. The warrant was issued by a federal court in Ohio, she said.
Robbery
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint with his own gun at a park in the 900 block of South Main Street about 2 p.m. Friday.
Fernandez said two men were in the park when a third man arrived and asked one of them if he could see his firearm. The man handed him the gun, which the third man then pointed at him and ordered him out of his vehicle.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a pink polo shirt.
No one was injured.
Runaways
• 17-year-old Arrisa Gonzalez of Baytown was reported as a runaway Friday. She is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a slim build, light complexion and no known piercings or tattoos.
• 15-year-old Ayden Castillo of Baytown was reported as a runaway Friday. He is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with light brown curly hair, brown eyes, medium complexion and a slim build.
He was last seen riding a black Schwinn bicycle, wearing a blue/black windbreaker jacket, dark pants and Crocs or slippers.
Burglaries
• About $500 was reported stolen from a building in the 5500 block of Bayway Drive about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road Saturday.
• A burglary was reported in the 4500 block of Hemlock Drive Saturday.
Thefts
• Tools were reported stolen in the 200 block of Stimpson Street about 7 a.m. Friday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Southwood Circle about 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Carver Street Saturday.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Commerce Street Sunday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.