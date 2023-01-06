Bridge closed Friday morning
The Fred Hartman Bridge was closed for about four hours early Friday when Baytown police responded to person in mental health crisis who was threatening to jump.
Initially just the southbound lanes were closed, but city spokesman Jason Calder reported that two northbound lanes were also closed by about 5 a.m.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said Baytown mental health officers and crisis negotiators responded. Precinct 8 Constables Office deputies also responded.
The person was safely taken to a hospital for care.
Fernandez said the Baytown Police Department would once again like to encourage anyone who needs suicide or mental health-related crisis support, or who has a loved one in crisis, to use the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Individuals can connect with a trained counselor by calling, chatting, or texting 988. Please note this Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support.
Robbery
A woman reported that a man she had given a ride to about 11 a.m. Thursday grabbed her purse and ran when he got out of her car.
Fernandez said police found the purse nearby with nothing missing and apprehended a suspect identified as 18-year-old Isaac Lopez of Baytown. He was charged with robbery and possession of cocaine.
Evading arrest
• Police responding to a report of a person looking into vehicles at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Ward Road about 6:45 p.m. Thursday said the man first gave a fictitious name, then fled on foot while officers were seeking to confirm his identity.
He was caught after about a two-block chase, Fernandez said, and identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Gallo of Mont Belvieu. He was charged with failure to identify and evading.
• A 40-year-old Baytown man, Bryan Biaza, was charged with DWI and evading after failing to stop for a traffic offense about midnight Thursday night.
Fernandez said an officer observed Biaza driving fast, failing to maintain a single lane and changing lanes without signaling. After the officer activated lights and siren, Biaza reportedly continued about a mile and a half to his home before stopping.
Burglaries
• The garage of a home in the 1500 block of Pruett Street was reported burglarized about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
• A burglary was reported in the 2900 block of East Elvinta Street about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• A home burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street early Friday morning.
Thefts
• A gold 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license PSV6506 was reported stolen in the 800 block of Charles Place Tuesday night.
• A silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with Texas license RKM5911 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive Wednesday.
• A black 2010 Chevrolet HHR with Texas license SDW841 was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Oak Street Thursday.
• A white Kia was reported stolen in the 1000 block of West Texas Avenue Thursday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5500 block of North Main Street about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• A heavy-duty tarp, chains and tiedowns were reported stolen in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Wednesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 800 block of North Alexander Drive about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
• A generator was reported stolen in the 300 block of Highway 146 Thursday.
