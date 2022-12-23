A 43-year-old Baytown man, Raul Del Rio, was charged with evading arrest on foot when he ran from a police officer attempting to arrest him for a felony probation violation warrant about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Barcelona Way.
Hit-and-run
Spur 330 just north of the ramp from southbound Highway 146 was closed for about an hour about 11 p.m. Wednesday after a head-on collision caused by a man driving the wrong way on the freeway. He left the scene before police arrived.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the other driver suffered broken legs and was taken to the hospital.
She said an arrest warrant was issued for the man for failure to stop and render aid.
False alarm
A 40-year-old Baytown man, Christopher Stickell Dyson, was charged with making a false report after reportedly pulling the fire alarm at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital eight times Wednesday morning, according to police and court documents.
He was charged with a class A misdemeanor and taken to the Harris County Jail.
Burglaries
• A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Cedar Bayou Road about 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Thefts
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 2900 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Adoue Avenue Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 Thursday.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Thursday.
