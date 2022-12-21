A 23-year-old Crosby man was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of Garth Road and Interstate 10 about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man, Jagger Workman, had a gun in his lap.
She said the gun was found to be stolen and police found Xanax, methamphetamine, morphine and cocaine.
Evading
A man was able to evade police when he fled on foot from an attempted traffic stop in the 3300 block of McKinney Road about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Fernandez said an officer attempted to stop the man’s vehicle after observing defective lighting on the rear license plate. The driver continued driving and when he did stop, ran from police.
Burglaries
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a building in the 5300 block of Decker Drive Monday.
• Clothing, musical instruments and electronics were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A man fled on foot from police about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ward Road after trying to break into an RV.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive Tuesday.
• Baseball equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 8400 block of Sunset Isles Drive Tuesday.
• Electronics and other items were reported stolen from a home in the 2200 block of Terrace Lane Tuesday.
