Police said they arrested a man Friday in the 3600 block of Garth Road for public indecency. The man reportedly was walking across the street with his shorts in his hands and genitals exposed. He was identified as 32-year-old Justin McAlpin of Baytown, police said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Indecent Exposure on McAlpin. He was transported to Baytown jail without incident.
Carjacking
A man told police that on Saturday in the 2300 block of Interstate 10, he was on his phone when an unknown male with a deep voice that was approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall opened the vehicle’s driver door and stated to “get out of the car.” The stolen vehicle was described as a tan 2015 Jeep Renegade with the Texas license plate number RCZ6361. Police said the case remains under investigation.
Stolen vehicle
• A black 2006 Infinity G35 with the temporary license plate number 81E216A was reported stolen Friday in the 3200 block of North Main.
• A silver 2013 Nissan Rouge with the Texas license plate number SNP-3147 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2800 block of North Main.
• Police recovered a stolen black 2009 Mercedes Sunday after a brief vehicle pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Garth Road. The driver was arrested for unauthorized motor vehicle use and evading arrest.
Criminal mischief
• A total of $250 in vehicle parts were damaged in a criminal mischief incident Friday in the 1500 block of Ward Road.
• Three vehicles were vandalized in a criminal mischief incident Friday in the 3100 block of Fawndale Way.
• A $600 firearm was stolen and a building sustained $68 in damage in a criminal mischief incident Sunday in the 200 block of East Sterling Avenue.
Drug possession
• A man was arrested Friday in the 3800 block of West Baker Road for an outside agency warrant about possessing 2.32 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines.
• Police arrested a man Saturday in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive for a traffic offense and possessing 1.67 grams of methamphetamines/amphetamines. A warrant will be filed at a later date, police said.
• Police seized 2.7 grams of crack cocaine from a person Sunday in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported Sunday in the 5000 block of I-10.
Thefts
• Ramps worth $12,000 were reported stolen Friday in the 1800 block of I-10.
• Police arrested three people Friday in the 6400 block of Garth Road for stealing household goods worth $741.
Weapons violation
Police arrested a person Friday in the 7500 block of Garth Road for unlawful carry of a weapon.
Burglaries
• About $10,000 in metals were stolen from a building Saturday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
• Power tools worth $127 and smartphones valued at hundreds of dollars were stolen and $11,000 in photographic equipment was damaged in a burglary Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
Assaults
• A woman told police she got into an argument with her husband Saturday in the 8600 block of Morning Dove Lane. She said the argument turned physical and a man, identified as 33-year-old Rafael Alvarez of Baytown, punched her in the back area. She said the man locked himself in the master bathroom with a gun and his infant. The Harris County DA’s Office accepted the charge of Assault Family/Violence on Alvarez. He was transported to Baytown jail without incident.
• A man told police he was assaulted by two males Saturday in the 3700 block of Garth Road. The first man struck him multiple times with a closed fist. Once the victim lost his balance and fell on the floor, he said he was kicked by both men in the head area.
The first man was described as a Black man, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches in height, about 23 to 24 years old, weighing 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a hood of some sort and possibly blue jeans. The second man was described as a Black man about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5-feet, 9 inches in height, about 27 to 30 years old, weighing about 190 pounds, having light skin complexion and beige khakis.
Police said they both fled the scene. The case is under investigation.
• A man was arrested Sunday in the 500 block of West Texas Avenue for assault family/violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.