Police Beat

Public indecency 

Police said they arrested a man Friday in the 3600 block of Garth Road for public indecency. The man reportedly was walking across the street with his shorts in his hands and genitals exposed. He was identified as 32-year-old Justin McAlpin of Baytown, police said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of Indecent Exposure on McAlpin. He was transported to Baytown jail without incident.

