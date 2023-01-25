A black 2002 Dodge Ram TRX with the Texas temporary tag number 2195B32 was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of West Baker Road. The truck is valued at $100,000.
A pewter-colored 2001 GMC Sierra with the Texas license plate number MKS2451 was reported stolen Monday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road. The vehicle was reportedly worth $6,000.
Thefts
Money and firearms were stolen out of a vehicle Monday in the 4000 block of Garth Road. The money was reported to total $9,400 and the firearms were valued at $500.
A vehicle was broken into Monday in the 1900 block of Decker Drive.
Burglaries
Burglars stole several tools, clothes, entertainment equipment and other items Monday from two storage units in the 300 block of Bob Smith Road. The total loss was nearly $1,000.
Fraud
A total of $2,500 was stolen in a fraud incident Monday in the 100 block of YMCA Drive.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident occurred Monday in the 2300 block of Spur 330 at the Spur’s flyover to Highway 146 northbound lanes.
Homeless man arrested on warrants
Police arrested a 34-year-old homeless man for various Harris County warrants Monday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive. The man had warrants for criminal trespassing, assault, and violating protective orders.
Credit card fraud
A total of $3,261 was stolen in a credit card fraud incident Monday at a trailer park in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
A credit card fraud incident was reported Monday in the 4900 block of Meadowood Drive. A total of $170 was stolen in the fraud episode.
Identity theft
A total of $2,550 was stolen in an identity theft incident Monday in the 200 block of Whiting Street.
Assault
An assault report was made Monday in the 200 block of East Sterling Ave.
Criminal mischief
A criminal mischief incident was reported Monday in the 500 block of West Francis Street.
Three arrested for traffic offenses
Police arrested three people for traffic offenses Monday in the 200 block of Decker Drive. An 18-year-old woman was arrested for possessing tobacco and a vape. A 19-year-old man was arrested for failing to maintain financial responsibility and for an expired driver’s license. Another 19-year-old man was arrested for possessing a vape and a warrant for failure to appear in La Porte.
Trespassing
A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday in the 6400 block of Garth Road for criminal trespassing.
Drug possession
A 73-year-old Baytown man was arrested Monday at Texas Avenue and North 4th Street for possessing 1.60 grams of crack cocaine.
