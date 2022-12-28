A man reportedly displayed a gun during a parking dispute at a restaurant in the 5000 block of Garth Road about 12:40 p.m. Monday.
Fed up when another driver failed to move out of the way when he was backing out of a parking space, the man reportedly got angry and a verbal argument followed. At one point he lifted his jacket to display a gun in his waistband.
The suspect, a middle-aged white man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, then made his getaway in a white Ford Escape.
Burglaries
• A storage unit was reported burglarized in the 2900 block of North Alexander Drive Tuesday. The burglars were in a lifted silver Chevrolet C1500 pickup with stolen license plates.
• Several storage units were reported burglarized in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Blue Heron Parkway about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Thefts
• A tan 2001 GMC Yukon with Texas license FTJ695 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Happy Valley Drive Sunday night.
• A black 2008 Nissan Rogue with Texas license SKX903 was reported stolen in the 400 block of Scott Avenue Tuesday.
• A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in the 10300 block of Interstate 10 about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of Flamingo Bight N. Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2100 block of West Baker Road Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7000 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Tuesday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Dale Street early Wednesday morning.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4200 block of Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning.
