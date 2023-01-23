Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Police are looking for a missing woman who has been missing since Thursday. Darline Belgarde, 58, of Baytown, was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Angelfish Cove Drive driving a 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata. Belgarde is described as a white woman measuring five feet, four inches, weighing 220 pounds, with dyed red hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses and a stocky build. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right forearm and a scar on her neck.
Police are looking for a Baytown man missing since Saturday. Kenneth Goff, 61, of Baytown, has been missing since Saturday in the 3100 block of Decker Drive. Goff was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a sequin angel on the back, a gray Adidas shirt, blue denim long pants and brown dress bots. He is described as a white man measuring about six feet, one inch, weighing 210 pounds with a fair complexation, medium build, brown hair and green eyes.
Disorderly conduct
Police are looking for a man for indecent exposure. The incident occurred Monday in the 2900 block of Lanier Drive. The suspect is described as a Black man, skinny, measuring five feet, four inches tall, with a possible high-top fade hairstyle. He also has a missing tooth on the right side of his mouth and drives a red two-door Ford Mustang.
Stolen livestock
A sheep was reported stolen Saturday in the 3600 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. The sheep is described as a one-year-old male, castrated, with no horns or tags. The sheep is also wearing a plain blue collar.
Thefts
A man said to be in his late 20s or 30s wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and gray gloves stole cigarettes Friday from a store in the 3900 block of Garth Road.
A white 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4900 block of Seabird Street.
Vehicle parts were stolen Friday in the 2000 block of Texoma Street.
Aircraft parts, art supplies and jewelry were stolen Friday from an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive.
Household goods worth $75 were stolen Friday in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
A total of $620 in cash was stolen from a person Friday in the 6000 block of Garth Road.
A total of $68 worth of clothes were stolen Friday from a department store in the 490 block of Garth Road.
A theft was reported Friday in the 6300 block of Garth Road. The thief was described as a man wearing a red baseball cap, red hoodie, gray jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.
A theft of alcohol worth $48 was reported Saturday in the 5000 block of East Wallisville Road.
Jewelry and cash were stolen from a vehicle Sunday in the 5100 block of Ashwood Drive.
A theft from a building was reported Saturday in the 100 block of North Alexander Drive.
Burglaries
A vehicle was burglarized Friday in the 100 block of Whiting Street. About $300 worth of clothes and electronic communication devices were stolen.
Tools were stolen Sunday from a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Main Street. The tools were valued at $1,500.
A building was burglarized Saturday in the 1100 block of Park Way Drive.
Burglars broke into a building Sunday in the 2200 block of North Alexander Drive.
Evading arrest
A man was arrested Friday at the intersection of Hines Avenue and North Main Street for evading arrest.
Assault
A family violence incident was reported Friday in the 1300 block of Ash Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported Friday in the 1000 block of Ward Road.
An aggravated assault incident was reported Friday in the 2000 block of West Texas Avenue.
An assault family violence incident was reported Friday in the 10 block of Miriam Street.
Police arrested a man and a woman for assault family violence Monday in the 2200 block of West Baker Road.
An assault case was reported Saturday in the 200 block of East Francis Avenue.
Police arrest a man for assault family violence Saturday in the 400 block of West Republic Avenue.
An assault was reported Saturday in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive.
Vehicle stolen
A red GMC Sierra was reported stolen Sunday from the 1700 block of Manor Drive.
Abandoned vehicle
Police reported that there was an abandoned vehicle Friday in the 4700 block of the East Freeway.
Police have stored an abandoned vehicle Friday found in the 200 block of Pecan Drive.
DWI
A man was arrested Saturday in the 4900 block of the East Freeway for driving while intoxicated.
Police arrested a man Saturday for a DWI in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
A man was arrested for a DWI Sunday in the 6400 block of Highway 146.
Shots fired
Police collected bullet casings Saturday in the 1200 block of North Commerce Street from a shots fired incident that occurred during the night. Police officials said the case is under investigation.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported Saturday at the intersection of Bayway Drive and West Baker Road.
Police are looking for a white, four-door truck that could possibly be a Dodge Ram that was involved in a hit-and-run incident Saturday around the 2000 block of Garth Road.
A hit-and-run was reported Sunday in the 400 block of West Homan Avenue.
A hit-and-run incident was reported Sunday in the 5500 block of Crestmont Street. A vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage as a result.
Criminal trespass
Police arrested two people for criminal trespassing Saturday in the 2400 block of Evergreen Road.
A man was arrested Sunday for criminal trespassing in the 1500 block of Nolan Road.
Vandalization
City property was damaged Saturday in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
