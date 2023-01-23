Police are looking for a missing woman who has been missing since Thursday. Darline Belgarde, 58, of Baytown, was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Angelfish Cove Drive driving a 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata. Belgarde is described as a white woman measuring five feet, four inches, weighing 220 pounds, with dyed red hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses and a stocky build. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right forearm and a scar on her neck. 

Police are looking for a Baytown man missing since Saturday. Kenneth Goff, 61, of Baytown, has been missing since Saturday in the 3100 block of Decker Drive. Goff was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a sequin angel on the back, a gray Adidas shirt, blue denim long pants and brown dress bots. He is described as a white man measuring about six feet, one inch, weighing 210 pounds with a fair complexation, medium build, brown hair and green eyes. 

