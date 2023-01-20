Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday in the 600 block of Garth Road. Delvin Agbugba, 20, of Baytown was last seen Tuesday leaving his residence at approximately 2 p.m., wearing a black shirt and “sagging” black pants with blue shorts under-neath, police officials said.
Agbugba is described as a Black man, about six-feet, two-inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. Police said the missing man has brown eyes, with short twists with clear and white beads, medium brown complexion.
Anyone with information on Agbugba should contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371.
Lewd conduct
Police are investigating a lewd conduct act that happened about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Village Lane. Once police arrived on the scene, the man had left, Ana Hernandez, Bay-town police spokeswoman, said. The man is described as a Black male about 20 to 30 years old with a slim build, unknown height and dressed in a red hooded shirt and black boots.
Assault
A 41-year-old man was arrested and cited for a Class C Assault Family Violence Thursday at a gas station in the 500 block of North Alexander Drive after a disturbance with a woman. The man was taken to jail without incident, police said.
Thefts
A 2019 Keystone camper worth $28,000 was stolen Wednesday in the 3100 block of Iowa Street.
A theft of goods was reported Wednesday at a store in the 3600 block of North Main Street. The goods were worth $40.
Items worth $75 were stolen Wednesday in the 3700 block of Garth Road.
Electronic equipment worth $900 was stolen Wednesday in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boule-vard.
About $20 in clothes were stolen from a vehicle Thursday in the 5100 block of the East Free-way.
Several thousands of dollars’ worth of musical instruments, along with entertainment equip-ment, was stolen from a storage unit Thursday in the 4500 block of Decker Drive.
Lost and found
Police said on Wednesday, an employee at a day care center in the 1400 block of Lacy Drive found a black safe in an outside trash can.
Burglaries
A vehicle was burglarized Wednesday in the 700 block of Rollingbrook Drive. Money was re-ported stolen in the incident.
Tools worth $2,265 and lawn equipment valued at $399 were stolen Thursday in the 1900 block of Rosille Drive.
Stolen vehicle
A vehicle was reported stolen Thursday in the 4500 block of Garth Road. The vehicle is worth $35,000
Illegal gun discharge
In a weapons law violation, a gun discharge was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Neal Street.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle sustained $350 worth of damage in a criminal mischief incident Wednesday in the 5200 block of the East Freeway.
Drug possession
A 19-year-old man was arrested for possessing amphetamines/methamphetamines Thursday morning at the intersection of Garth Road and Park Street.
