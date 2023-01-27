Man arrested on murder warrant
Adult male, 17 years old, arrested in the 3200 block of N. Main St. for an outstanding murder and aggravated robbery warrant out of Bay City Police Department.
Man arrested on murder warrant
Adult male, 17 years old, arrested in the 3200 block of N. Main St. for an outstanding murder and aggravated robbery warrant out of Bay City Police Department.
Two arrested for felony gun possession
Two subjects were arrested in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 for Felony Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor C Paraphernalia. Arrested: Devin McKinley Smith, age 24 and Allissa Jo Silver, age 21.
Burglaries and Thefts
Reported Jan. 26. Theft occurred Jan. 24 in the 2400 block of Kilgore Rd, Baytown. Stolen tools.
Jan. 25 burglary of a motor vehicle reported in the 2900 block of W. Baker.
Jan. 25 burglary of a motor vehicle reported in the 2200 block of W. Baker.
Jan. 26 burglary of a motor vehicle/theft from a motor vehicle in the 3100 block of Park St.
Jan. 26 burglary of a motor vehicle/theft from a motor vehicle in the 6600 block of Garth Rd.
Jan. 26 A past personal robbery report of stolen money $60 reported in the 2000 block of W. Texas Ave.
Suspect flees, but PD recovers vehicle
A stolen vehicle was recovered during a pursuit with a known suspect. The suspect fled the scene to an unknown location, so officers filed a felony evading warrant on the suspect, Stoney Creek at Berkely Ct., Baytown.
Assault
Jan. 26, an assault was reported in the 4500 block of Garth Rd.
Jan. 26, intimidation, threat, stalking reported in the 6600 block of Garth Rd. that occurred Jan. 25.
Jan. 26, a person was arrested for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Nolan Rd., Jody Ann Linder, age 40, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jan. 26, an assault report was generated in the 2500 block of W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd.
Criminal mischief
Jan. 26, at approximately 0130 hours, a male attempted to steal a 1999 white Chevrolet E2500 van in the 4500 block of Garth Rd., and resulted approximately $750 worth of damage to the van’s ignition system. The male fled the scene on foot after failed attempt.
Reported Jan. 26, on Jan. 25, police responded to the 2600 block of Market St. for criminal mischief.
No license plates
Jan. 26, Marco Acosta Cruz, age 28, was arrested for traffic violations near the 7000 block of N Main St. on Jan. 26, for fictitious plates.
Shots fired
Jan. 26, Baytown Police officers assisted Harris County Sheriff’s Office on a call for shots fired in the 3600 block of Tri City Beach Rd.
Hit-and-Run
Jan. 26, a Hit-and-Run was reported in the 600 block of Martin Luther King St.
DWI
Jan. 27, Oscar Javier Reyes, age 36, was arrested for a 4th DWI near the 2600 block of W. Main St.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.